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IAF strikes ‘foundations of Iranian terror regime’ across Tehran

Among the targeted infrastructures were the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps headquarters responsible for repressing anti-regime protests.

Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff

IAF strikes ‘foundations of Iranian terror regime’ across Tehran

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An IAF “Adir” (F-35I) fighter jet during the “Blue Flag” international aerial training exercise at Ovda Airbase about 25 miles north of Eilat, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
An IAF “Adir” (F-35I) fighter jet during the “Blue Flag” international aerial training exercise at Ovda Airbase about 25 miles north of Eilat, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

The Israeli Air Force carried out a wave of strikes across Tehran aimed at “further deepening the damage to the core systems and foundations of the Iranian terror regime,” the Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday.

The IAF, acting at the direction of the Military Intelligence Directorate, struck “command centers, ballistic missile array sites and additional infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime,” the IDF stated.

Among the targeted infrastructures were the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps headquarters responsible for repressing anti-regime protests; a maintenance center of the General Logistics and Support Department of Iran’s internal security forces; and a missile array command center.

“At the same time, several air defense systems were struck in order to expand the Israeli Air Force’s aerial superiority over Iranian airspace,” according to the IDF.

In a separate statement, the IDF said it was “systematically” targeting operatives and infrastructure of the IRGC’s Basij paramilitary forces.

After the Israeli military identified that Basij militia volunteers relocated in response to repeated IAF strikes targeting their headquarters, their new base of operations was also struck, according to the statement.

“After repeated strikes, a renewed deployment of Basij forces was identified, with forces operating from posts embedded within public areas in the heart of Tehran,” it said. “Following this identification, the Israeli Air Force, guided by precise IDF intelligence, struck Basij forces in recent hours who were operating from more than 10 different posts.”

Among the targets that were struck was an IRGC and Basij “emergency command position” inside a soccer club compound, the military said, citing it as an example of the Iranian regime’s “deliberate and cynical practice of embedding military activity within civilian environments.”

Recent strikes on Basij infrastructure, including one that killed the unit’s commander, Gholamreza Soleimani, “inflict significant and ongoing damage to the capabilities of the Basij unit,” the military continued.

“The IDF will continue to monitor, locate, and strike the regime forces and the Basij unit wherever they operate,” the statement concluded.

Basij militiamen took part in suppressing anti-regime protests earlier this year, with rights groups and eyewitnesses reporting their use of force—including live fire and mass arrests—against demonstrators.

Basij commander Soleimani led Iran’s “main repression operations, employing severe violence, widespread arrests and the use of force against civilian protesters,” according to an earlier IDF statement confirming his death. Soleimani headed the unit for six years.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Tuesday that the elimination of Soleimani and top security official Ali Larijani could create an opportunity for the Iranian people to topple the regime.

“Larijani is the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, which is the gang of gangsters that effectively runs Iran,” the premier said in a statement.

“Alongside him, we also eliminated the commander of the Basij—these are the gangsters’ helpers, who spread terror in the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities against the population,” the prime minister added.

Jerusalem is “undermining this regime in the hope of giving the people of Iran an opportunity to remove it. This will not happen all at once, and it will not be easy,” Netanyahu stated. “But if we persist, we will give them an opportunity to take their fate into their own hands.”

Iran IDF Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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