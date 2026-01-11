IDF Alpinist Unit completes training on Syrian Hermon

The Israel Defense Forces Alpinist Unit has completed its annual series of unique training exercises designed to prepare the troops for the extreme weather conditions of Mount Hermon, the Israeli military said on Friday.

The reservist special forces unit specializes in combat in snow and low temperatures. This year, it was able to conduct the drill on Mount Hermon’s summit, which was in Syrian hands until the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

As part of the training exercises, the troops practiced operating in complex, mountainous terrain, using the unit’s specialized equipment for activity in extreme weather and snow conditions, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

In addition, the unit in recent days joined the rest of the IDF 810th Mountain Brigade for a defensive mission on Mount Hermon, in parallel with their defensive activity in the Golan Heights arena, to enable the safe opening of the Mount Hermon site to visitors.

The Hermon mountaintop is the only location in Israel that enjoys guaranteed snow in winter.

Israel’s only ski resort on the southeastern slopes of Mount Hermon was shuttered for 16 months due to the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon. It reopened last year, although skiing was not possible due to damage inflicted on the ski lifts by Hezbollah fire.

The resort is accessible by reservation only with limited access to a cable car, sleds and a sledding area for children.