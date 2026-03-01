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IDF chief’s statement at the start of ‘Operation Roaring Lion’

“Any enemy that threatens Israel’s security will pay a heavy price,” Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir stated.

Mar. 1, 2026

IDF chief’s statement at the start of ‘Operation Roaring Lion’

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IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir addresses senior commanders and brigade leaders during a conference on Oct. 7 inquiry findings, Dec. 29, 2025. Credit: IDF.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir addresses senior commanders and brigade leaders during a conference on Oct. 7 inquiry findings, Dec. 29, 2025. Credit: IDF.

In a video statement in Hebrew at the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, said to all Israelis: “When I assumed this position, I said that before our eyes stands the victory and the defeat of the enemy. Any enemy that threatens Israel’s security will pay a heavy price. Trust us and rely on the strength of the IDF to act with determination across all sectors.”

Here are his full remarks in English issued by the IDF:

Citizens of Israel,

A short while ago, we launched “Operation Roaring Lion.” The IDF, in coordination with the United States military, has begun striking strategic targets in Iran. We are operating at a high level of operational readiness, both defensively and offensively.

We now face a significant, decisive and unprecedented operation to dismantle the capabilities of the Iranian terrorist regime — capabilities that constitute an ongoing existential threat to the security of the State of Israel. This is an operation to secure our existence and our future here, in the land of our forefathers, for generations to come.

Last June, we completed “Operation Rising Lion,” during which we disrupted and set back the nuclear project, struck the ballistic-missile array, and undermined the plan devised and led by the Iranian regime and its regional partners to destroy the State of Israel. “Operation Rising Lion” proved that this regime is vulnerable. We fractured its internal stability and, for the first time, established historic cooperation with the United States military in “Operation Midnight Hammer,” during which American aircraft delivered a powerful blow to Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Since then, we have continued monitoring developments in Iran. Despite the significant damage it sustained, the radical Iranian terrorist regime has not abandoned its vision or its hostile intentions to advance its plan to destroy Israel. It has continued to promote its nuclear project, restore and accelerate ballistic missile production, and destabilize the region through the funding and arming of terrorist proxies.

In recent months, under the direction of the political leadership, I have led—in coordination with my counterparts, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the commander of CENTCOM—a deep and comprehensive joint operational planning process. This reflects unprecedented cooperation between the IDF and the United States military.

The IDF is prepared and on high alert for a wide range of scenarios. At this very moment, Israeli Air Force pilots are striking hundreds of targets across Iran, at significant personal risk and in coordination with U.S. strikes.

Air-defense systems and the Navy are deployed to defend Israel’s skies and shores against missile barrages and aerial and maritime threats. Our ground forces are positioned along the borders to thwart and repel any attempt to infiltrate Israeli territory. IDF Home Front Command forces, together with the Israel Police, and emergency and rescue services, are prepared to protect and save lives in the civilian arena.

As we know, there is no hermetic defense. We must not underestimate the enemy’s ability to harm us. In the coming period, we will face difficult tests.

We surpass our adversaries in courage, in the determination of our fighters, and in the justice of our cause. Our resilience is our strength. Time and again, our enemies learn that the resilience of Israel’s home front cannot be broken. We share one destiny. We will stand united as a fortified wall against every challenge, with confidence in the strength of Israel.

Citizens of Israel—my brothers and sisters—I call upon you to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. Strict adherence to these instructions saves lives.

In recent weeks, I have met our forces on the front lines and on the home front. I examined their level of preparedness and readiness—the soldiers, intelligence personnel, logistical units, headquarters and operations rooms—all operating under strict confidentiality. I saw the determination in their eyes, their professionalism, their excellence. They are a source of pride for every citizen of Israel.

At this time, we are focused solely on victory.

When I assumed this position, I said that before our eyes stands victory and the defeat of the enemy. Any enemy that threatens Israel’s security will pay a heavy price. Trust us and rely on the strength of the IDF to act with determination across all sectors.

In these days, we are reminded—as in every generation—of our enduring story. The Book of Esther teaches us that responsibility for our destiny rests first and foremost in our own hands—in courage, initiative, unity, and the willingness to fight for our right to live here in freedom and in peace.

Soldiers and commanders of the IDF, my subordinates—I trust you. I trust the fighting spirit and the courage that drive you. Carry with you the vision of our forefathers, the pioneering spirit of those who built our land, and the legacy of our soldiers and commanders who fell defending this nation.

Go forth on your missions. An entire nation stands behind you—until victory.

Iran IDF Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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