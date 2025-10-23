IDF demolishes home of terrorist who killed pregnant mother
Tzeela Gez, 30, was murdered while on the way to deliver her fourth son, Ravid Haim, who briefly survived the attack.
The Israel Defense Forces has demolished the home of a Palestinian terrorist who was involved in the murder of a pregnant mother and her unborn son in Samaria in May, the Israeli military said on Wednesday night.
The residence of Jamil Samara was located in the Palestinian city of Bruqin, in the central-west area of Samaria.
Samara, together with other assailants, carried out the shooting attack on May 14 on a road between the Jewish communities of Brukhin and Peduel. Tzeela Gez, 30, was pronounced dead the following morning. Her husband suffered injuries. The baby, named Ravid Haim, was delivered after the attack but died on May 29, having suffered extreme oxygen deprivation.
The shooter, Nael Samara, was killed four days later in a counterterrorism operation in Bruqin. Nael Samara was shot after he approached troops while carrying a suspicious bag and shouting Allahu Akbar (“God is great” in Arabic), according to the IDF.
Three other Palestinians, Jamil Samara among them, were later arrested in connection with the attack.
Following the attack, the Yesha Council stated in Hebrew that it is “shocked and saddened by the terrible attack in Samaria and embraces the family at this difficult time.
“The only way to prevent such serious attacks is to turn the city centers and villages, from which the murderers emerge, into ruins,” the council said. “We have been warning about this for a long time.”
Israel demolishes the homes of Palestinian terrorists accused of killing as a matter of national policy.