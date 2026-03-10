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IDF eliminates three terrorists in northern Gaza

“IDF forces under Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the army stated.

Mar. 10, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF eliminates three terrorists in northern Gaza

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Israel Defense Forces troops from the 2nd Brigade operating along the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip, December 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces troops from the 2nd Brigade operating along the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip, December 2025. Credit: IDF.

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday killed three terrorists from Gaza who crossed the Yellow Line in the northern Strip and posed a threat to soldiers deployed in the area, the military said in a statement.

Combat teams of the 205th (“Iron Fist”) Brigade identified four terrorists violating the ceasefire terms by encroaching into territory held by the IDF, the army said.

In a separate incident, combat teams of the Northern Brigade operating in the area identified a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat, the statement continued.

Following the identification, the forces eliminated three of the terrorists, the Israeli military added.

It was not specified what happened to the remaining two.

The IDF added on Tuesday that its troops “continue operating to dismantle underground terror infrastructure in the area of Rafah.”

The military said that during searches for underground terror infrastructure in the area on Monday, soldiers “eliminated three terrorists during IDF activity at the site of the terror infrastructure,” and that troops in the Southern Command “will continue to operate in order to eliminate terrorists operating in the area of the terror infrastructure, and will remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement,” while continuing to “remove any immediate threat.”

On March 8, the IDF said that troops struck two Hamas terrorists who were planning an imminent sniper attack on Israeli forces in the northern Gaza Strip.

Terrorists in Gaza have planned and carried out several attacks on Israeli troops in the Strip and on civilians beyond the border since the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel went into effect five months ago.

Hamas’s leadership recently called on “the Arab and Islamic nation to unite to thwart [the] aggression,” referencing the joint Israeli-American operation in Iran, which began on Feb. 28.

The current Gaza ceasefire went into effect on Oct. 10, 2025, ending a two-year war that started when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist organizations and Gazan individuals invaded Israel’s western Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, and slaughtered roughly 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 others.

IDF Gaza Strip
JNS Staff
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