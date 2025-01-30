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IDF Northern Command chief: ‘It’s safe to live here’

In his first interview since the outbreak of the war, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin confirmed that 70% of Hezbollah’s firepower has been destroyed.

Jan. 30, 2025
Yoav Limor
Israel Defense Forces Northern Command head Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin at a drill of the military’s 179th Brigade, Sept. 18, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces Northern Command head Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin at a drill of the military’s 179th Brigade, Sept. 18, 2024. Credit: IDF.

Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah is no longer capable of mounting an invasion into Israel’s Galilee, Israel Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, head of the army’s Northern Command, said on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with Israel Hayom at the daily’s Northern Conference, Gordin addressed multiple topics, from the education minister’s recent visit to his sector to the possibility of an invasion of northern Israel to Hezbollah’s current state.

“The view from this hill in Kiryat Shmona [near the border with Lebanon] is uplifting. Sitting here safely—this reflects how much the reality in the north has changed,” he said. “This was our commitment, and I am glad we fulfilled the mission. The situation is safe, and it is completely different now,” he asserted.

Tens of thousands of Israelis remain displaced from the north due to the year-long war with the Lebanese terrorist group. Their return, said Gordin, “must happen.”

“There is much to organize in the area. The transformation here is profound, and today, it is safe to live here,” he said. “The north will return to what it was, and much more. This begins with the security changes we implemented. We struck Hezbollah significantly after a year of defense, shifting to an offensive approach nearly four months ago.”

‘We’ve set Hezbollah back decades’

The most important aspect of the transformation, he continued, was that “we have set Hezbollah back decades.”

Its leadership “has been almost entirely eliminated, from [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah to the last of its commanders in various sectors and strongholds,” he said. “Thousands of terrorists have been neutralized, killed in battle or taken out in targeted strikes. More than 70% of Hezbollah’s firepower has been destroyed, and it can no longer mount an effective strike.”

When asked whether Hezbollah could still launch an incursion into northern Israel, he responded, “We have dismantled the Radwan force’s defense, weapons stockpiles and infrastructure. The Radwan forces and Hezbollah are incapable of invading the Galilee. Many terrorists have been eliminated or wounded, significantly reducing the threat of a northern incursion. The mission is not yet over, we must ensure that our achievements are preserved, that Hezbollah does not approach the frontline area, and that it does not use weapons against Israel.”

Q: Can Lebanon be trusted to uphold the agreement?

A: I trust, first and foremost, ourselves. Last night, we used an Israeli Air Force UAV to strike and destroy two Hezbollah weapons-laden vehicles. We will continue to defend Israel and ensure our security. The Lebanese government has understood—and continues to understand—that it is in its interest to reclaim control over its territory from Hezbollah.

Q: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has declared that the war will continue.

A: We are currently in a ceasefire, but we have extensive operational plans in place. ... [We] have demonstrated that our plans can be executed effectively. Our readiness to resume fighting is extremely high.

Q: You used the word ‘victory,’ so let me put it in simple terms: Have we won?

A: Hezbollah has been defeated, certainly on the operational and tactical military levels. This is a significant victory, but it will not be complete until the residents return home. Our mission to protect northern communities is at the core of our efforts. We are establishing a military outpost in every community along the confrontation line. The Oct. 7 threat has been neutralized for the foreseeable future, and we must ensure this remains the case for years to come.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hezbollah Defense and Security
Yoav Limor
Yoav Limor is a veteran journalist and defense analyst specializing in Israeli advocacy, global Jewish affairs, and Middle Eastern politics. A passionate advocate for Israel, he frequently appears on radio, television, and in print to provide insightful analysis and counter media bias.
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