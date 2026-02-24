IDF responds to car-ramming attempt at southern Jerusalem checkpoint

Israel security forces responded to an attempted car-ramming at the “tunnel road” checkpoint between the Gush Etzion region of Judea and Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“A short time ago, a report was received of an attempted ramming attack near the tunnel checkpoint in the Etzion Brigade [deployment] area,” stated the IDF, adding that there were no casualties.

“IDF soldiers have begun pursuing the terrorist,” the military added.

On Monday, a truck driven by a Palestinian Arab struck an Israeli police force operating near the Tapuach Junction in Samaria, lightly injuring one officer. The driver subsequently fled the scene.

According to local media reports, the truck hit an armored police car and a concrete barrier. Officers launched a pursuit and arrested the suspected driver along with another individual from the truck.

The two suspects claimed that it was an accident and not a deliberate attack. However, the incident remained under investigation on Tuesday.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO this month.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, the NGO said in its annual report.

The data, which were cross-checked against official data from the Jewish state’s security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 involving explosive charges and 19 terrorist shootings.