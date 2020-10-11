In first, IDF doctors to treat civilian COVID-19 patients

Israeli military doctors have been teamed with medical staff at the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, where they will treat civilian COVID-19 patients, marking a first-of-its-kind cooperation between the Israel Defense Forces and civilian health-care systems.

The joint unit will host about 100 IDF medical professionals, including doctors, nurses and paramedics embedded with the IDF’s Medical Corps.

“The IDF and the Medical Corps are an integral part of the public and national health-care system and will assist it as needed. We see this as a primary mission and by working closely with the Rambam Medical Center, we will be able to offer members of the public in need the best medical care available,” said an IDF spokesman.

According to Israeli Health Ministry data, as of Sunday morning, there were 193 doctors, 568 nurses and 1,300 other medical workers in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure, including 35 members of Rambam’s medical staff.