More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel distributes thousands of rifles to civilian security squads

The initiative is part of the state’s broader defense strategy based on lessons learned from the two-year war.

Jan. 8, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel distributes thousands of rifles to civilian security squads

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
An Arad rifle manufactured by Israel Weapon Industries. Credit: IWI.
An Arad rifle manufactured by Israel Weapon Industries. Credit: IWI.
( Jan. 8, 2026 / JNS )

The Defense Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces have completed the distribution of thousands of advanced Arad rifles to rapid response teams across the country as part of the community defense strategy, the ministry said on Thursday.

The distribution forms part of the ministry and IDF Ground Forces Command’s broader initiative to bolster security capabilities in communities nationwide in the wake of the war.

The weapons were procured from Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), an Israeli firearms manufacturer, in a deal worth about $31 million, the ministry said.

The deal includes maintenance support for the next decade, as well as the upkeep of Meprolight M5 optical sights that can be mounted on the rifles.

The Arad is an assault rifle designed in 2019 by the IWI. It is primarily manufactured for export, with the Israeli-made Tavor and U.S.-made M16 rifles serving most IDF combat units.

The initiative to arm rapid response teams is part of the government’s broader defense strategy adopted in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led invasion of the northwestern Negev.

These volunteer-based civilian defense squads were some of the first in line to fight the thousands of Palestinian terrorists who infiltrated Jewish communities along the Gaza border.

IDF Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Campaign website image of Analilia Mejia running in New Jersey's 11 Congressional District. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
Progressive, J Street-endorsed activist, who accused Israel of genocide, wins NJ special House election
The activist Analilia Mejia leads by nearly 20 percentage points with 94% of the votes counted.
Apr. 17, 2026
Rümeysa Öztürk with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). Credit: Rep. Ayanna Pressley's office.
U.S. News
Homeland Security ‘glad’ anti-Israel Tufts graduate self-deported to Turkey
“Visas provided to foreign students to live, study and work in the United States are a privilege, not a right,” the department spokesman told JNS.
Apr. 17, 2026
Aaron Bandler
U.S. Department of the Treasury
U.S. News
Treasury Department sanctions seven Iran-backed militia commanders
“We will not allow Iraq’s terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Apr. 17, 2026
University of South Florida. Credit: Alaska Miller via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
University of South Florida reviews claims Jewish students blocked from gubernatorial campaign event
Witness statements allege that Jewish students were singled out, monitored and blocked from entering the event, with some attendees reporting antisemitic remarks heard while waiting in line.
Apr. 17, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
U.S. News
Michigan man sentenced to seven years in foiled mass-casualty plot targeting Jews, LGBTQ community
“His venom for Jews is part of the sickening rise in antisemitism and attacks against believers,” prosecutors said.
Apr. 17, 2026
Blockade Arabian Sea
U.S. News
Iran says Strait of Hormuz ‘completely open’
U.S. President Donald Trump said that the naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in force despite the announcement from Iran.
Apr. 17, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Think Twice
Don’t be deceived: Anti-Zionism is antisemitism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Naya Lekht, Ep. 218
Apr. 17, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
An unholy silence
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Hasan Piker is the Democrats’ Tucker Carlson, only worse
Jonathan S. Tobin