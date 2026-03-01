Israel Police deployed across country to ensure public order, safety

Israel Police officers and bomb-disposal units were deployed across the country on Saturday to maintain public order and respond rapidly to falling weapons fragments from interceptions of missiles launched at Israeli territory from Iran.

National Guard personnel of the Border Police are operating in reinforced deployment as well, positioned in urban centers and sensitive areas across the country, the Police Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

“The forces are working to strengthen the public’s sense of security, provide rapid response to any emergency, and support police and emergency services in the field, while maintaining public order and preparing for evolving scenarios,” the statement read.

Police called on the public to follow official instructions, keep clear of impact sites, and not to approach or touch suspicious items, including shrapnel or interceptor fragments.

Citizens are encouraged to report emergencies or unusual incidents to the Police Emergency Center at 100, the police stated.

Earlier in the day, the police said that bomb disposal teams completed handling impacted sites in the Carmel area near Haifa and in a private residence in the Sharon Plain, a central coastal region north of Tel Aviv. No injuries were reported in these incidents.

In light of the security situation, the police advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel.

Reducing traffic on the roads allows security and rescue forces to move freely and safely and reduces risk to human life during sirens and rocket fire, the police said.

If a siren of incoming rockets blares while driving, drivers are instructed to pull over to the side of the road in a safe place and enter a protected area in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines.

The police asked the public to drive attentively with windows open to hear sirens.