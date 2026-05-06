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Accused shooter in Bondi Beach attack faces additional charges

Naveed Akram, who is being held in a high-security prison, has already been indicted for scores of serious crimes.

May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Bondi Beach, Sydney
A tribute at Bondi Pavilion for the victims of the Dec. 14 terrorist attack during a Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Dec. 16, 2025. Credit: Sardaka via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 6, 2026 / JNS )

A Muslim man accused of murdering 15 people in an antisemitic terror attack at Australia’s Bondi Beach is facing a slew of additional charges, newly released court records show.

Naveed Akram, 24, who is being held in a high-security prison, has already been indicted for scores of serious crimes, including murder and committing an act of terrorism.

He is now also facing 19 additional charges, including multiple counts of shooting with intent to murder, wounding with intent to murder, and discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest.

His father and alleged co-conspirator Sajid, 50, was shot and killed by police during the attack, which was the worst act of terrorism in the country’s history.

Fifteen people, including a 10-year-old girl and an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, were killed by father-and son gunmen in the shooting at Bondi Beach on Dec. 14, the first night of Chanukah.

A royal commission into the massacre has highlighted the fear and anxiety facing Australian Jewry in the wake of a rash of antisemitic attacks since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

About 110,000 Jews live in Australia, primarily in Melbourne and Sydney.

JNS Staff
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