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News   Israel News

Israel receives large military shipment from US

“The shipping effort will continue to intensify in the coming period as part of Operation Roaring Lion,” the Israel Ministry of Defense said.

Mar. 1, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel receives large military shipment from US

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Israel unloads a cargo ship carrying tons of military equipment including dozens of Humvees and trucks at the Port of Haifa ahead of “Operation Roaring Lion,” Feb. 27-28, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel unloads a cargo ship carrying tons of military equipment including dozens of Humvees and trucks at the Port of Haifa ahead of “Operation Roaring Lion,” Feb. 27-28, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.

The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) and the Israel Defense Forces completed the reception and unloading of a cargo ship over the weekend, carrying tons of military equipment, including military gear, dozens of Humvees and trucks, the ministry’s spokesperson said on Saturday.

The ship, which docked at the Port of Haifa, was brought to Israel in a joint operation by the IMOD Mission to the United States, the International Shipping Division of the ministry’s Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD) and the IDF’s Planning Directorate, the ministry noted.

The shipment arrived before the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Saturday morning, in which Israeli and American forces launched a preemptive attack against the regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Since the Hamas-led invasion into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, 1,150 cargo aircraft and 166 ships have arrived in Israel carrying over 130,000 tons of munitions and military equipment, of which over 6,500 tons were delivered in 90 flights and shipments in recent weeks, the IMOD stated.

“The shipping effort will continue to intensify in the coming period as part of ‘Operation Roaring Lion,’” it added.

Iran U.S.-Israel Relations Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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