Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Explosive strikes, shifting battle lines, and a bold new doctrine...senior contributing editor at JNS Ruthie Blum and former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom Mark Regev—both former advisers in the Prime Minister’s Office—pull you straight into a moment that could redefine the Middle East. You’ll learn how Israel’s dramatic targeting of Iran’s top leadership is reshaping not just Tehran’s power structure but the entire regional chessboard, while a critical front in Lebanon may hold the key to Hezbollah’s fate. The hosts unpack whether a limited ground invasion can truly neutralize the threat, why internal cracks in Lebanon and Iran might change everything and how Israel’s post–October 7 strategy marks a decisive shift toward preemption and total victory.
“Israel Undiplomatic” brings sharp insight and spirited debate to the stories shaping Israel and the Middle East. Hosted by JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and former ambassador Mark Regev, both former advisers to the Prime Minister’s Office, the show goes beyond talking points to tackle Israel’s toughest political, diplomatic and security dilemmas head-on. From Gaza ceasefire negotiations to U.S.-Israel relations and from Iran’s nuclear ambitions to the war on terror, Blum and Regev dissect the week’s headlines with authority, candor and a touch of humor.
What sets “Israel Undiplomatic” apart is the dynamic between its hosts: Two seasoned insiders often agree on the goals but clash on the details. Their conversations reveal how even shared worldviews can lead to different conclusions about policy, diplomacy and the future of Israel. Whether analyzing the latest Middle East peace proposals, exposing Western double standards or weighing the political fallout of Israel’s military actions, “Israel Undiplomatic” delivers smart, unscripted dialogue that cuts through spin and gets to the truth. Because in politics, as in life, the devil is always in the details.
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