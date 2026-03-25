More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Axis of Truth

Israel troop buildup on Lebanon border signals possible wider war

Mar. 25, 2026
Emily Schrader

Israel troop buildup on Lebanon border signals possible wider war

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.

Welcome to “Axis of Truth,” a fearless JNS series hosted by Emily Schrader—renowned journalist, human-rights activist and outspoken critic of authoritarian regimes. Each week, Schrader cuts through spin and censorship to uncover the political agendas, media manipulation and propaganda shaping Israel news and the broader Middle East. From Tehran to Tel Aviv and Washington to Damascus, “Axis of Truth” confronts the narratives driving conflict, misinformation and moral confusion in global coverage of Israel. Whether dissecting the Iranian regime’s election theater, Hamas’s tactics or the Western media’s distortion of Jewish self-defense, Schrader brings clarity and courage to stories too often clouded by ideology.

Featuring in-depth interviews with dissidents, security experts, political leaders and journalists, Axis of Truth delivers hard-hitting analysis and unfiltered commentary on the issues that define the Middle East today. Episodes range from exclusive reporting on Gaza and Iran to exposés of Western hypocrisy, social media disinformation and the global networks enabling terror. With a sharp focus on facts, context and accountability, Schrader challenges both policymakers and the press to tell the truth about Israel’s fight for survival and the threats facing free societies.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Emily Schrader
Emily Schrader Emily Schrader
Emily Schrader is the host of the “Axis of Truth” podcast on JNS and the co-host of “The Quad,” also a JNS podcast. She is also an award-winning content creator and public speaker on the Middle East, particularly Iran.
EXPLORE JNS
Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir attend a situation assessment at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, March 25, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
Israel expands target bank after crossing 15,000 munitions dropped on Iran
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir authorized new “quality strategic targets” in Iran and Lebanon.
Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli attends a conference against antisemitism in Jerusalem, Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Jerusalem’s point man on antisemitism calls Spanish leader ‘an enemy of Western civilization’
“We don’t have time to waste,” said Minister Amichai Chikli of the threat of radical Islam in Europe,” as the Israeli government partners with right-wing parties with objectionable pasts.
Mar. 25, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
The financial district in central Tel Aviv. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli teen indicted for aiding suspected Iranian agents
A 14-year-old Israeli boy allegedly carried out paid tasks for suspected Iranian operatives, filming sensitive sites and spraying pro-regime graffiti.
Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
US Embassy Jerusalem
Israel News
Israel approves land for permanent US Embassy site in Jerusalem
“At a time when Israel and the U.S. stand shoulder to shoulder in the campaign against the Iranian terrorist regime, this decision carries special significance.”

Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Planes take off from Ben Gurion International Airport during the U.S.-Israel war with Iran on March 16, 2026. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel warns its citizens of Iranian-linked terror threats abroad
National Security Council urges travelers to stay alert and avoid unsecured holiday events.
Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
A religious Jewish man wearing a prayer shawl heads to a bomb shelter in the northern Israeli city of Safed during a siren warning of incoming missile fire amid the war with Iran and Hezbollah, March 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Israel News
No injuries reported after Iranian missile barrages hit in central Israel
Rescue forces were dispatched to several impact sites in the Sharon coastal region.
Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Protesters in the streets of Iran demonstrating against a massive hike in gas prices by the government in November 2019. Source: Screenshot.
JNS TV / The Quad
Is the Iranian regime near collapse?
Mar. 25, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum