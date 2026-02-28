Israel releases logo for ‘Operation Roaring Lion’
The design features an Israeli flag and a roaring lion.
The Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Saturday evening announced the release of the official logo for “Operation Roaring Lion,” the ongoing military strikes targeting the Iranian regime in coordination with the United States.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly chose the name of the operation. The name of the last Israeli military operation targeting the Iranian regime, the 12-day war in June 2025, was “Rising Lion.”
The new logo features an Israeli flag and a roaring lion with the codename “Roaring Lion.” The U.S. codenamed its operation against the Iranian regime “Epic Fury.”