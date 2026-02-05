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News   Israel News

‘Israel, Somaliland trade deal expected soon’

The East African nation is rich in minerals, oil, gas, marine products, agriculture and energy, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi says.

Feb. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi hosts Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Hargeisa, Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi hosts Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Hargeisa, Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
( Feb. 5, 2026 / JNS )

A “partnership agreement” between Israel and Somaliland is expected soon, Republic of Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi told Reuters.

“At the moment, there is no trade, and there is no investment from Israel,” Abdullahi said via video from Dubai on Tuesday. “But we are hoping 100% for their investment, their trade, and hopefully we will engage with the business people and the government of Israel soon.”

He continued, “Somaliland is a very rich country in resources—minerals, oil, gas, marine, in agriculture, energy and other sectors. ... We have meat, we have fish, we have minerals, and [Israel needs] them. So trade can start from these main sectors ... , the sky is the limit.”

In return, Abdullahi said, Somaliland would seek access to Israeli technology and perhaps military cooperation.

On Dec. 26, Israel became the first country to recognize the African nation’s independence. Somaliland, which lies on the shores of the Gulf of Aden in the Horn of Africa, has functioned as an independent democracy for decades since breaking ties with Somalia.

Abdullahi also told Reuters that he had accepted an invitation to visit Israel from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but a date has not yet been set.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited Somaliland on Jan. 6.

The Somaliland president conveyed his gratitude for recognition by Israel, expressing hope that others would join as well, “including our neighbors, maybe even Somalia, Djibouti, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and all other countries in the United Nations,” Reuters cited him as saying.

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