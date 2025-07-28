More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel swelters through hottest day of the year

Temperatures in the Dead Sea region reached 46.5°C, while Tel Aviv experienced extreme heat stress.

Jul. 28, 2025
JNS Staff, Assaf Golan
People enjoy the beach in Bat Yam in central Israel, July 25, 2025. Photo by Dor Pazuelo/Flash90.
People enjoy the beach in Bat Yam in central Israel, July 25, 2025. Photo by Dor Pazuelo/Flash90.

Sunday was Israel’s hottest day so far this year, according to the Israel Meteorological Service (IMS). According to IMS data, the temperature at the Sodom weather station in the Dead Sea region reached a high of 46.5°C (115.7°F), just three degrees shy of the all-time record for the area.

In the Jordan Valley and around the Sea of Galilee, temperatures ranged from 43°C to 44°C (109.4°F to 111.2°F). An extreme heat stress index was recorded in Tel Aviv, with the mercury hitting 33°C (91.4°F) and humidity levels soaring to 70%.

The heatwave has not been limited to Israel. Neighboring countries are also experiencing unprecedented temperatures.

On the Turkey-Syria border, temperatures hit 50.5°C (122.9°F), setting a new all-time record for the region.

The extreme heat in the eastern Mediterranean has sparked massive wildfires, particularly in Greece, Cyprus and Turkey, making this summer the worst in 50 years for those countries, the IMS noted.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Science and Technology
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
Assaf Golan
EXPLORE JNS
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin