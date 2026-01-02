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News   Israel News

Israeli charity brings life-saving heart care to children from Somaliland

Save a Child’s Heart has treated dozens of young patients from the Horn of Africa region, overcoming political and logistical barriers

Jan. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Save a Child's Heart patients from Somaliland
Children from Somaliland treated by Save a Child’s Heart and their mothers pose for a photograph in Israel, Sept. 4, 2025. Photo by Tomer Neuberg,/Save a Child’s Heart.
( Jan. 2, 2026 / JNS )

Save a Child’s Heart is the only organization in Israel providing life-saving cardiac treatment at scale to children from Somaliland, having treated 19 patients in 2025 and 20 in 2024, according to a press release it issued on Wednesday.

Since 2004, the Israeli humanitarian medical nonprofit has treated 49 children from Somaliland at the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at Wolfson Medical Center. Each child arrives in Israel with one accompanying family member, typically a mother or older sibling.

The collaboration began in 2004, when a Somaliland diplomat based in Ethiopia sought urgent heart surgery for his child through the Israeli embassy. Although the child’s life was saved, the diplomat later lost his position for traveling to Israel, according to the organization.

“This was the first time I had heard of Somaliland,” said Simon Fisher, recalling his meeting with the diplomat two decades ago. “Now, years later, we see how medicine can open doors and save lives beyond politics.”

Save a Child’s Heart works in partnership with the Edna Adan Maternity Hospital, founded by Edna Adan Ismail. Israeli physicians regularly treat children from Somaliland with complex congenital heart defects, often performing surgeries unavailable in the region.

Following Israel’s Dec. 27 recognition of Somaliland, Israeli officials said cooperation would expand in areas including health care, agriculture and technology. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would pursue immediate collaboration with the Somaliland government.

Founded in 1995, Save a Child’s Heart has provided free cardiac care to more than 8,000 children from 75 countries worldwide, training medical teams across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

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