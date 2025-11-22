Israeli dad drowns in Thailand rescuing son

The body of Shagai Mor was discovered Thursday morning in Ko Pha-ngan, southern Thailand, ending a desperate overnight search for the 45-year-old Golan Heights father who drowned Wednesday while rescuing his son from powerful ocean currents.

Rescue teams recovered the body of Mor, a father of four, which had been swept into the sea in the Gulf of Thailand.

Mor, 45, married to Inbal and father to children aged 3-13, lived in Kela Alon in the northern Golan Heights for roughly 10 years. Shagai worked as a gardener. Over the past two years, he had been serving in IDF reserve duty. The community characterizes him as “a man of action who helped everyone. Beloved and friendly.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the father entered the sea after his son, who was swept away in the island’s eastern bay, in the town of Chalok Lam. The father succeeded in moving the son close to shore into the hands of nearby restaurant owners, who managed to pull the boy onto shore while the father was pulled back into the sea, as the Inbal and their children stood on shore screaming for help.

Uri Kelner, head of the Golan Regional Council, said, “The Golan Regional Council embraces the Mor family and the Kela Alon community in this difficult hour. Our hearts are with his wife, Inbal, and the children.”

Inbal Mor stated, “In these difficult hours, I want to express gratitude from all our hearts to the good people who mobilized to save Shagai. The hundreds of volunteers who searched throughout the night on nearby beaches, the Magen team, Klal Insurance, Chabad House and the Foreign Ministry, and the round-the-clock support. We are now gathering within the family to cope with the difficult news and to strengthen the household.”

Shagai (rear left) and Inbal Mor and their children. Credit: Courtesy.

Extreme weather hindered search

The extensive searches faced significant difficulties due to extreme weather, making it impossible to launch an emergency helicopter. Strong winds and nearly zero visibility blocked takeoff and safe navigation, while the stormy sea and high waves prevented safe hovering or landing above the water.

Additionally, Ko Pha-ngan has no emergency helicopters, and regional helicopters are not authorized to operate under such conditions. Because of the powerful winds, drones also could take to the air, and significant difficulty existed in scanning the ocean surface from above. Deploying rescue boats also proved impossible. The breaking waves near shore created immediate capsizing danger, and the powerful side winds complicated vessel control and precise searching. Under such circumstances, dispatching a boat would endanger both the rescued and the rescue team.

The local Israeli community rallied for the searches, and for extended hours, approximately 160 volunteers combed the town’s beaches with flashlights and motorcycles. Numerous young Israelis traveling in Koh Pha-ngan joined the searches, along with tourists from across the world. Volunteers from the Israeli community on the island, social workers, and psychologists stayed with the mother and children constantly and provided emotional support for the family.

On Wednesday, during an overnight flight, a team from the Magen rescue and search company left Israel. Family members of the missing man were also aboard the plane. On Wednesday night, at 1:30 a.m., the searches concluded as the sea rose again, becoming hazardous for the volunteers. The searches restarted Thursday morning. Numerous volunteers from the local Israeli community and Israeli tourists headed out for foot searches along the beaches and sea, scanning on private jet skis.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.