Jerusalem cheesecake crawl offers sweet taste of Shavuot traditions

Ahead of Shavuot, JNS joined cookbook author Jamie Geller for a seven-stop cheesecake crawl through central Jerusalem, sampling everything from classic baked cheesecakes to Basque-inspired creations and lighter Israeli-style versions.

Cheesecake is closely associated with Shavuot, the Jewish holiday traditionally linked to dairy foods. Shavuot begins at sundown on Thursday, May 21, and ends at nightfall on Saturday, May 23 in Israel. Outside Israel, where many Jewish communities observe two days of the holiday, it runs through Sunday, May 24.

Geller serves as chief communications officer and global spokesperson for Aish, an international Jewish outreach organization. She is also the founder and CEO of Kosher Network International, parent company of JamieGeller.com and Jewlish, described as the world’s most-watched Jewish food network.

The cheesecake crawl, led by Geller and including Aish staff members and journalists, began on Monday morning at the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem on Gershon Agron Street, where pastry chefs prepared a special Shavuot cheesecake collection in anticipation of the holiday, with the hotel fully booked.

Among the featured varieties were passion fruit and lemon cheesecake with pineapple-mango coulis, berry cheesecake with raspberry coulis and butter biscuit crust, milk chocolate cheesecake layered with mousse and ganache, and a gluten-free San Sebastián-style cheesecake. Small bowls of sauces, chocolate and pistachios accompanied the tasting plates.

The burned Basque cheesecake, with its caramelized exterior and creamy custard-like center, drew particular attention. Made with corn flour, it is gluten-free. Geller described the crustless dessert as “a cousin of the New York cheesecake.”

At 62 shekels a slice (almost $18), it was the most expensive tasting of the day, setting high expectations from the first stop.

Celebrity chef Jamie Geller selects a cheesecake from the freezer at Marzipan, May 18, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.

The group then continued to the newly opened Moulin Doré café at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, where French and Basque influences shaped the offerings. Flan and classic baked cheesecakes highlighted the contrast between European pastry traditions and the sweeter American-style desserts popular in Israel. Participants noted the growing French influence on Jerusalem’s culinary scene.

At Napoleon Bakery, with entrances from Yoel Moshe Salomon Street and Music Square, the group sampled flan and a “cheese mousse” dessert that some considered the closest to a traditional cheesecake. During the visit, tourists from California recognized Geller, stopping to praise her recipes and pose for photos.

The next stop, Helen Family Bakers on Agripas Street, offered only a single cheesecake variety, but participants unanimously praised its quality.

“You only need one,” one participant commented, eliciting agreement from others.

At YOLO, the sampled New York-style cheesecake featured a pronounced lemon flavor that divided opinions, while other cheesecake varieties remained tempting options for future visits.

The crawl’s final stretch moved along Agripas Street and the Machane Yehuda market area. Marzipan Bakery, known for its rugelach, had stocked its freezer cases with multiple cheesecakes for Shavuot, including lighter Israeli-style versions reminiscent of traditional synagogue kiddush desserts.

The tour concluded at Teller Bakery, where participants sat outside comparing favorite tastings and debating styles. Another fan approached Geller, joking that her recipes had become such a large part of family life that they had considered photoshopping her into their wedding pictures.

Helen Family Bakers offered only a single cheesecake variety, but participants unanimously praised its quality, May 18, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.

Cheesecake history

Cheesecake itself dates back centuries, with references appearing as early as ancient Greece. The Romans later adopted the dessert, while modern cheesecake evolved in 18th-century Europe when bakers removed yeast and added beaten eggs for a sweeter, richer texture.

The ingredient most associated with American cheesecake—cream cheese—was developed in New York in 1872 by dairyman William Lawrence while attempting to recreate French Neufchâtel cheese. New York-style cheesecake later developed strong Ashkenazi Jewish roots through Jewish-owned restaurants and delis in the early-to-mid 20th century.

Food historian Gil Marks traced New York or “Jewish-style” cheesecake to the Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine of the 1930s. (Full disclosure: he is my brother and is mentioned when searching the history of cheesecake.)

By the end of the crawl, one thing was clear: Jerusalem’s cheesecake scene—blending European, American and Israeli traditions—has become as varied and layered as the holiday it celebrates.

As one of the sugar-laden participants quipped while leaving the final stop of the cheesecake crawl, “We tasted, so you don’t have to.”