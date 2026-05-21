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News   Israel News

First ‘mikveh’ inaugurated on an Israeli military base

The ritual bath was donated by American philanthropist Cheryl Halpern in memory of her husband, Fred.

May 21, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The first Jewish ritual bath on an Israeli military base was inaugurated on May 20, 2026. Credit: Israeli Border Police.
The first Jewish ritual bath on an Israeli military base was inaugurated on May 20, 2026. Credit: Israel Border Police.
( May 21, 2026 / JNS )

The first-ever Jewish ritual bath (mikveh) on an Israeli military base was inaugurated in central Israel on Wednesday.

The unusual addition to the Border Police base comes at a time when Israelis have drawn closer to faith and tradition following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack, a shift which, surveys show, is particularly notable among younger citizens.

The ritual bath, which was donated by the American filmmaker and philanthropist Cheryl Halpern in memory of her husband, Fred, was inaugurated at a small ceremony in the presence of Jewish and non-Jewish Border Police officers and a diverse array of rabbinical leaders just before the Shavout holiday, which marks the giving of the Bible at Mount Sinai.

American philanthropist Cheryl Halpern, who dedicated a mikveh in memory of her husband, Fred, alongside Border Police officers and family members. Credit: Border Police.
American philanthropist Cheryl Halpern, who dedicated a mikveh in memory of her husband, Fred, alongside Border Police officers and family members, May 19, 2026. Credit: Border Police.

Halpern cited the importance of “self-purification and self-meditation” for the paramilitary police officers, irrespective of their faith, before going on a mission.

“I pray that when you go out on a mission with such danger, and you do not know if you will return alive, that when you immerse yourself, God will protect you,” she said. “What you are doing is giving life to the Nation of Israel both inside the country and outside of it.”

Halpern told JNS that she had been looking for an appropriate way to memorialize her late husband. While visiting Israel in March, she learned from a Border Police commander that some of his troops were immersing themselves in a ritual bath in nearby communities before going out on missions.

Her contact person for the project was a Druze Israel Border Police officer in the reserves.

The spanking-new, ultra-modern mikveh, located adjacent to a small newly renovated caravan that serves as a synagogue at the base, was filled with late-spring rainwater within two months. A Hebrew sign at its entrance reads “Mikveh of the Friends” alongside a quote from the Book of Leviticus, “Before the Lord you shall be purified.”

“Precisely at this place, there is a special significance in having a mikveh as it serves as a spiritual anchor for us all,” said the commander of the Israel Border Police, Maj. Gen. Brik Yitzhak.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays Jewish Religion and Thought Defense and Security
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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