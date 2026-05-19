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‘Oops! … I Did It Again': IDF jams Gaza flotilla radios with Britney Spears song

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the broadcast of the music to JNS.

May 19, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
A participant in the Turkish-led attempt to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, on a ship near a Turkish port, May 14, 2026. Photo by Murat Kocabas/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
A participant in the Turkish-led attempt to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, on a ship near a Turkish port, May 14, 2026. Photo by Murat Kocabas/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 19, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces jammed the radios of the Turkish-led Gaza flotilla and broadcast Britney Spears’ “Oops! … I Did It Again,” a source familiar with the matter confirmed to JNS on Tuesday.

Flotilla organizers told Reuters that Israeli Navy commandos on Monday boarded 39 vessels in the eastern Mediterranean, some 250 nautical miles (463 km) from the Gaza Strip, and arrested those aboard, including 44 Turkish nationals.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry shared video footage showing the activists celebrating and hugging aboard an IDF ship after being detained. “So far, no aid has been found on their boats,” the MFA tweeted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu monitored the interception attempt from the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday.

The premier “was briefed by Navy commander Vice Admiral Eyal Harel, and watched our forces take control of the terrorism-supporting flotilla boats that had left Turkey and which intended to break the naval blockade on the Gaza coast,” according to a statement.

“I think you are doing an outstanding job, both with the first flotilla and with this one, and effectively neutralizing a malicious plan designed to break the isolation we have imposed on Hamas terrorists in Gaza,” Netanyahu told the naval commandos over the radio.

He was referring to the several missions led by Global Sumud (“Steadfastness”) Flotilla group, which were intercepted by the Israeli Navy over the past months, with participants detained and deported, including Swedish far-left activist Greta Thunberg.

“You are doing this with great success, and I must say also quietly, and certainly with less prominence than our enemies expected—so, heartfelt congratulations,” he added. “Keep going until the end.”

Jerusalem maintains that its naval blockade on Gaza, imposed on Jan. 3, 2009, is compatible with international law. It aims to prevent weapons, terrorists and money from entering or exiting the Gaza Strip by sea. The enclave has been ruled by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists since 2007.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
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