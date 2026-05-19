IDF program gives Diaspora youth a taste of military life

At the Sde Boker Gadna base in the Negev Desert, a special Israel Defense Forces platoon operates a six-week program for Jewish youth from the Diaspora that simulates basic training, including fieldcraft, weapons familiarization and education about the IDF, with the goal of strengthening ties between Israel and Diaspora Jewry.

“If we don’t work on the alliance between us and Diaspora Jewry, it will directly impact the nation of Israel and advocacy on behalf of the country,” Lt. R., the Marva company commander, told JNS on Wednesday.

“The point of this program is to reinforce this alliance. Just as my duty is to wake up every morning and put on my uniform, these students who came here from different communities, countries and homes have a commitment to fulfill toward their people,” she added.

The program is designed for Diaspora youth ages 17 to 24 who enroll to learn more about Israel and the military, and who either return to their home countries to advocate for Israel or choose to remain and enlist in the army.

Each week focuses on a different objective, Lt. R. said. During the first week, participants learn what it means to be a soldier. They receive their uniforms for the first time, learn military terminology and spend their first weekend on base.

In the second week, participants are introduced more deeply to fieldcraft. They meet combat soldiers and learn how to run, crawl and camouflage themselves. They are also trained in the use of live weapons, an experience typically reserved for those serving in the military.

“They experience for the first time the feeling of holding a weapon and what it means to defend the country. They learn it through the army,” Lt. R. told JNS.

The following two weeks focus on learning about Israel’s heritage and the legacy of the IDF. Participants travel throughout Israel, from the northern border to Jerusalem, and learn about the significance of the Jewish capital.

“They understand the foundation of the state, their connection to it, and why they have a right and a duty to protect their country,” she said.

The final two weeks focus on preparing participants to become ambassadors for the Jewish state.

“Throughout this journey, they go from students who know little about Israel and what it means to be a soldier to becoming one,” she said.

Members of the Marva company pose for a photograph at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, May, 2026. (Faces are blurred to protect the identities of the participants.) Credit: IDF.

Battling in public diplomacy

This year’s program began as Israel and the United States jointly launched “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Islamic regime in Iran. Of the 18 young people currently enrolled, some were already in Israel when the operation began and chose to remain. Last year, 150 students completed the program.

“There are so many arenas in which Israel defends itself, and now a new one has been added—the arena of public diplomacy. Students who come here understand that they are the face and voice of Diaspora Jewry,” said Lt. R.

“Next week, we are going to Masada. It is a place that connects the past to the present and the future. For me, that is the objective of the course—to come and experience the IDF and Israeli society in a powerful way,” she continued. “We build a bond that cannot be severed, and I know that my students, those who return home, have my back.”

Ariel Schejtman, 18, from Mexico City, came to Israel as part of the Maccabi World Union program, of which the Marva course was the final stage.

“I always wanted to experience the army and how it works, before even thinking of enrolling. This course has taught me so many important things such as the values a soldier needs to have, how to defend myself, the history of the IDF and Israel, and things that are very important not just in the army, but in life, like resilience,” he said.

“The activities and learning can be hard at first, physically and mentally, but everything has a purpose, and when you get through it, it gives you a very big feeling of pride and happiness for being part of the army, even though I am not enrolling, because of my strong love for Israel, Judaism and Zionism, and because of the legacy of my family that also did Marva,” he continued.

“Anyone can have different reasons or wishes, but doing Marva actually changed my perspective on the world as a Jew from the Diaspora, and for me, these six weeks have really made me understand why the IDF is here and the amazing job they do,” he added.

Shani Peleg, 18, from Spain, said she knew she wanted to enlist in the IDF but did not feel prepared. She joined the course to learn more and get ready.

“Since the war started, because my brother is a combat soldier in Givati, I felt I needed to do my part for the country, so I started thinking about going to the army. But first, I needed the preparation, and from the first day of the Marva course, I realized I was 100 percent sure I was going to enlist in the army after the program,” she said.

“Every day of the program, I learned various things, from the values of the IDF to knowing how to use weapons, learning about comradeship, respecting and loving others. It gave me confidence and trust in myself,” she told JNS.

“All the activities in the course made us push ourselves to our limits mentally and physically, making us feel we are doing something significant and powerful. This doesn’t even explain half of what Marva gave me. It gave me experiences and values I will take with me and apply in many aspects of my life,” she continued. “If I go back to Spain to visit and something happens, I will know what to say because I have learned so much.”