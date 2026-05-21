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US Embassy: Shavuot celebrated long before cheesecakes and pies

“Wishing all who celebrate a happy Shavuot,” said the Jerusalem legation led by ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Children from the Toldot Aharon Talmud Torah march through the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem ahead of the Shavuot holiday, on May 19, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90.
Children from the Toldot Aharon Talmud Torah march through the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem ahead of the Shavuot holiday, on May 19, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( May 21, 2026 / JNS )

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday extended greetings to all those who celebrate the holiday of Shavuot.

“Long before cheesecakes and pies, Shavuot marked the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai and the harvest of the first fruits,” the embassy tweeted.

“It is a time for gratitude, reflection, and reconnection with the land. Wishing all who celebrate a happy Shavuot,” it added.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays U.S.-Israel Relations
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