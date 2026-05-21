US Embassy: Shavuot celebrated long before cheesecakes and pies

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday extended greetings to all those who celebrate the holiday of Shavuot.

“Long before cheesecakes and pies, Shavuot marked the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai and the harvest of the first fruits,” the embassy tweeted.

“It is a time for gratitude, reflection, and reconnection with the land. Wishing all who celebrate a happy Shavuot,” it added.