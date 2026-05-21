More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Think Twice

America’s rageful Jacobins are the real threat to democracy

“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Turley, Ep. 223

May 21, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
( May 21, 2026 / JNS )

The problem for democracies throughout the ages has always been the rage and impatience of mobs with any limits on their power to act on their impulses. According to JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin, such movements have become a major factor driving not just divisive politics and threats to liberty but also antisemitism.

He’s joined in this week’s episode of “Think Twice” by law professor, Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley, and author of the new book, Rage and the Republic: The Unfinished Story of the American Revolution. Turley traces the history of this potent threat to freedom by discussing the American and French revolutions, and how they differed. His hero is Thomas Paine, the author of pamphlets and books that inspired both world events, but who has been shunted to the side by many historians.

The problem that undermines all attempts at government by consent of the governed is when crowds of people—inflamed by the passions of the moment—seek direct democracy without limits.

As history teaches, Turley explains, that usually leads to violence and the end of freedom. The one example where that was avoided was the American experiment, due to the adoption of a Constitution that created checks and balances that spoke to the founders’ fears of mob rule. That didn’t happen in France, and that’s why their revolution failed.

While the American system has worked well for 250 years, threats to its survival are real. Chief among them, Turley says, are what he calls the new Jacobins: politicians, professors and journalists who want to “reform” or trash the Constitution so they can enact radical change that is antithetical to freedom. The same factors, he says, are behind the current surge in the violent hatred of Jews.

Turley asserts that such rage is corruptive, addictive and contagious. Revolutions, like the mythical story of Saturn, eat their children. Antisemitism is one of those forms of rage. It has that sort of release for some people. It leads inevitably to violence, such as the attacks on Jews, as well as the murder of conservative voice Charlie Kirk, co‑founder of Turning Point USA, and the assassination attempts on U.S. President Donald Trump.

Listen/Subscribe to weekly episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Watch new episodes every week by subscribing to the JNS YouTube Channel.

Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.
EXPLORE JNS
The Iranian embassy in Berlin. Credit: Mojiry via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Germany charges Dane in alleged Iranian plot to kill Jewish leader, three others
Federal prosecutors say the suspect, accused of working for Iran’s IRGC, gathered intelligence on Jewish and pro-Israel targets in Berlin in preparation for murder and arson attacks.
May 21, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
The Park Slope Food Coop in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Credit: ajay_suresh via Creative Commons.
U.S. News
Brandeis Center urges Brooklyn coop to cancel ‘inappropriate’ Israel boycott vote or make confidential
Jewish members of the coop “should not have to choose between local and organic food and their safety and their voice,” Kenneth Marcus, CEO of the center, said.
May 21, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Francesca Albanese
U.S. News
Treasury lifts sanctions on anti-Israel UN adviser after federal judge’s order
A U.S. district judge ruled that sanctions imposed on Francesca Albanese likely violated her First Amendment rights, despite her not being a U.S. citizen or resident.
May 21, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Elissa Slotkin
U.S. News
‘Never been harder time in my lifetime to be a Jew in America,’ Michigan senator says at Capitol Hill Jewish heritage event
“As a Democrat, it’s my responsibility to call out antisemitism in my own party, just as I hope that Sen. Lankford calls out antisemitism in his party,” Sen. Elissa Slotkin said at the event.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Children from the Toldot Aharon Talmud Torah march through the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem ahead of the Shavuot holiday, on May 19, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90.
Israel News
US Embassy: Shavuot celebrated long before cheesecakes and pies
“Wishing all who celebrate a happy Shavuot,” said the Jerusalem legation led by ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
The first Jewish ritual bath on an Israeli military base was inaugurated on May 20, 2026. Credit: Israeli Border Police.
Israel News
First ‘mikveh’ inaugurated on an Israeli military base
The ritual bath was donated by American philanthropist Cheryl Halpern in memory of her husband, Fred.
May 21, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Trump China
JNS TV / Straight Up
How Trump challenged China
May. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump is not a potted plant
Mitchell Bard
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The four reasons why we can’t move on from a blood libel
Jonathan S. Tobin