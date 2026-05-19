More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Elon Musk praises Israeli innovation as ‘number one in the world’

“My hat is off to Israel,” the Tesla owner said in a video address at the Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv.

May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk addresses the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv, May 18, 2026. Source: Screenshot.
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk addresses the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv, May 18, 2026. Source: Screenshot.
( May 19, 2026 / JNS )

Elon Musk, considered to be the richest person on the planet, has lauded Israeli innovation as “number one” in the world.

“I’m a huge admirer of the innovation coming out of Israel,” Musk said Monday in video remarks at the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit at Expo Tel Aviv. “I think it is objectively true that Israel punches high above its weight for population.”

The owner of Tesla and SpaceX added, “My hat is off to Israel for just how much incredible innovation … I’d say innovation per capita, Israel must be number one in the world.”

Musk was originally scheduled to be a keynote speaker at the conference, which was postponed from March due to the war with Iran. Speaking from Texas, he apologized for not making the trip, but said he looked forward to visiting Israel again.

He last visited the Jewish state in November 2023, when he toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre and met with families of hostages and victims.

The two-day conference at the Tel Aviv Expo, hosted by the Israeli Ministry of Transport and Road Safety, brought together business leaders, innovators, policymakers and academics to explore the trends shaping mobility in the 21st century.

Science and Technology
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A Shia Muslim cleric waves while riding as a groom with his bride in a military jeep as they arrive for a public mass wedding ceremony at Imam Hossein Square in Tehran on May 18, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iranian president: ‘Dialogue does not mean surrender’
Trump said Gulf states urged a brief delay of planned U.S. military action by “two or three days,” citing progress toward a deal to keep nuclear weapons out of Tehran’s hands.
May 19, 2026
Joshua Marks
A participant in the Turkish-led attempt to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, on a ship near a Turkish port, May 14, 2026. Photo by Murat Kocabas/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
‘Oops! … I Did It Again': IDF jams Gaza flotilla radios with Britney Spears song
A source familiar with the matter confirmed the broadcast of the music to JNS.
May 19, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar meets German Bundestag President Julia Klöckner in Berlin, May 6, 2026. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israel News
Israel warns Europe lawmakers of ‘hostility’ hurting ties
Amid sanctions talk, Israel’s foreign minister said moves by some E.U. governments compromise relations with Israel and the United States.
May 19, 2026
Canaan Lidor
A U.S. F-35 stealth fighter is refueled during a routine patrol over regional waters in the Middle East, May 2026. Credit: United States Central Command.
U.S. News
WATCH: CENTCOM enforces Iran naval blockade, 85 ships turned around
Washington launched the maritime operation on April 13.
May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers from the 769th Brigade operate in Southern Lebanon. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
WATCH: IDF dismantles Hezbollah anti-tank-weapons storage site
The Israel Defense Forces said troops of the 769th Brigade, backed by the air force, carried out the operation at sites in Southern Lebanon.
May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
A participant in the Turkish-led attempt to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, on a ship near a Turkish port, May 14, 2026. Photo by Murat Kocabas/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
WATCH: Flotilla activists rejoice after being detained by Israeli Navy
“So far, no aid has been found on their boats,” the Foreign Ministry said.
May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump China
JNS TV / Straight Up
How Trump challenged China
May. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Column
Bill Maher deserves praise, not gratitude, for telling the truth about Israel
Ruthie Blum
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Social media drums up misinformation by the misinformed
Moshe Phillips