Israeli FM heads to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan with business delegation
Gideon Sa’ar will meet with the presidents of both countries, as well as leaders of the Jewish communities.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar departed on Sunday for official visits to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, accompanied by a delegation of more than 40 business and government representatives.
In Baku, Sa’ar is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and senior officials, as well as leaders of the Jewish community. He will then travel to Astana for talks with Kazakh President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev and other top officials, following his country’s recent decision to join the Abraham Accords.
While in Kazakhstan, Sa’ar will also meet with Jewish community leaders and attend a ceremony marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The visits will include business forums in both capitals aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas such as water, agriculture, cybersecurity, health and finance.