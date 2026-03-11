More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli gov’t votes to extend nationwide emergency orders

The “Special Situation on the Home Front” was extended through March 26.

Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli gov’t votes to extend nationwide emergency orders

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz meet members of the Israel Defense Forces' General Staff Forum at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, July 1, 2025. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz meet members of the Israel Defense Forces’ General Staff Forum at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, July 1, 2025. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.

The Israeli government voted on Tuesday afternoon to extend a “special emergency” for the entire country until late March due to the ongoing fighting with Iran.

The “Special Situation on the Home Front,” which the government voted to extend through March 26, authorizes the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command to restrict public gatherings and civilian movement.

The proposal to extend the nationwide emergency measures was put on the government’s agenda by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, Ynet reported.

The resolution does not affect Israeli civilians directly, but enables the IDF to quickly decide on new restrictions in the light of developing threats posed by Tehran and its terrorist proxies in the region.

Many educational institutions and workplaces have been closed, while public gatherings have been limited, under HFC orders since Jerusalem and Washington started “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” on Feb. 28.

At least 15 people, all noncombatants, have been killed in some 300 Iranian ballistic missile attacks targeting civilians in the Jewish state.

In a statement on Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended the Israeli people for the way they were “conducting yourselves in this emergency, understanding the gravity of the hour and following Home Front Command instructions, which truly save lives.”

“In the secure rooms and protected spaces, you are demonstrating a powerful spirit. You tell me, the government, and our heroic soldiers and commanders: ‘Continue until the end, until victory!” he stated.

The premier concluded, “Together, we will continue to stand firm, roar like a lion, and with God’s help, together we will ensure the eternity of Israel.”

Iran IDF Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin