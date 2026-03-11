Israeli gov’t votes to extend nationwide emergency orders

The Israeli government voted on Tuesday afternoon to extend a “special emergency” for the entire country until late March due to the ongoing fighting with Iran.

The “Special Situation on the Home Front,” which the government voted to extend through March 26, authorizes the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command to restrict public gatherings and civilian movement.

The proposal to extend the nationwide emergency measures was put on the government’s agenda by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, Ynet reported.

The resolution does not affect Israeli civilians directly, but enables the IDF to quickly decide on new restrictions in the light of developing threats posed by Tehran and its terrorist proxies in the region.

Many educational institutions and workplaces have been closed, while public gatherings have been limited, under HFC orders since Jerusalem and Washington started “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” on Feb. 28.

At least 15 people, all noncombatants, have been killed in some 300 Iranian ballistic missile attacks targeting civilians in the Jewish state.

In a statement on Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended the Israeli people for the way they were “conducting yourselves in this emergency, understanding the gravity of the hour and following Home Front Command instructions, which truly save lives.”

“In the secure rooms and protected spaces, you are demonstrating a powerful spirit. You tell me, the government, and our heroic soldiers and commanders: ‘Continue until the end, until victory!” he stated.

The premier concluded, “Together, we will continue to stand firm, roar like a lion, and with God’s help, together we will ensure the eternity of Israel.”