More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli woman killed in Iranian missile strike on Tel Aviv

A woman was killed and more than 20 people were hurt when Iranian missiles slammed into a Tel Aviv residential block, triggering major rescue and medical operations.

Mar. 1, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli woman killed in Iranian missile strike on Tel Aviv

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli Home Front Command troops work at the scene of a missile impact in central Israel, where rescue teams searched damaged buildings for trapped civilians on Feb. 28, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli Home Front Command troops work at the scene of a missile impact in central Israel, where rescue teams searched damaged buildings for trapped civilians on Feb. 28, 2026. Credit: IDF.

A woman was killed and at least 21 people were injured late on Saturday when Iranian missiles struck a Tel Aviv residential block, according to Israeli media reports and Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service.

MDA paramedics initially treated the 40-year-old woman at the scene. She was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. A man about 40 years old was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in serious condition with shrapnel injuries, and a man about 30 years old and a woman about 90 years old were hospitalized in moderate condition. Seventeen others, including seven children, sustained mild injuries, according to Channel 12.

The woman is the first person killed in Israel since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” the joint Israeli-American military action against the Iranian regime that began on Saturday morning.

Two apartment buildings suffered heavy damage in the attack.

A second fatality was reported on Sunday when a woman in her 60s died after suffering from severe shortness of breath while rushing to a safe room, Channel 12 reported.

Magen David Adom teams administered initial medical treatment at the scene before evacuating her to the emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, performing resuscitation efforts during the journey. At the hospital, Ichilov staff continued prolonged efforts to stabilize her condition, but despite intensive treatment she could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and dozens of drones at Israel since fighting began.

A second wave of missile fire early on Saturday morning targeted the northern region and the Jerusalem area. MDA teams conducted searches at several sites and reported no casualties from those strikes.

A third round of alerts on Saturday morning prompted MDA teams to respond to several people injured while rushing to shelters, as well as others suffering from anxiety. No impact sites were reported from that barrage.

MDA urged the public to follow Home Front Command directives.

The IDF said early on Sunday that the National Search and Rescue Unit of the Home Front Command rescued three civilians at an impact site in central Israel. Troops and rescue personnel are conducting extensive searches and extraction operations for individuals trapped beneath rubble.

The IDF said it is operating in full coordination with all emergency and rescue services and repeated the call for the public to adhere to Home Front Command safety directives.

Maj. Gen. Shay Kleper, commander of the Home Front Command, said at the scene:

“This is a tragic incident in which a civilian was killed as a result of an Iranian missile strike. We are reviewing the details of the incident. The troops acted swiftly to rescue trapped individuals and continue to operate to save lives. Complex days lie ahead. Your mission—reach the scene quickly and save lives.”

United Hatzalah volunteers, medics, and paramedics remained on site hours after the attack, continuing to provide critical medical and psychological care to residents impacted by the strike. The organization said the missile caused heavy structural damage, destroying homes and displacing dozens of civilians.

Teams have been delivering emergency medical treatment, stabilizing patients, assisting residents down damaged stairwells, and supporting evacuation efforts in structurally compromised buildings. Among those rescued was an elderly wheelchair-bound man who was carefully evacuated and transferred to safety.

United Hatzalah’s Drone Unit deployed to the area to locate injured individuals trapped in rubble and assess unsafe zones. The Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit provided psychological first aid and emotional stabilization to residents experiencing shock and anxiety.

Israel mobilizes 20,000 reservists

Israel’s Home Front Command has called up approximately 20,000 reservists and fielded roughly 65,000 calls to its emergency hotline in a 24-hour period, the IDF said on Sunday.

Commander Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper conducted a situation assessment on Saturday and visited multiple operational theaters alongside Dan District Commander Col. Shani Gerashi, according to an IDF statement.

Regular and reserve Home Front Command forces are deployed nationwide, the military said, adding that written and digital inquiry channels received more than 9,000 additional contacts during the same period.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin