Israeli woman killed in Iranian missile strike on Tel Aviv

A woman was killed and at least 21 people were injured late on Saturday when Iranian missiles struck a Tel Aviv residential block, according to Israeli media reports and Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service.

MDA paramedics initially treated the 40-year-old woman at the scene. She was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. A man about 40 years old was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in serious condition with shrapnel injuries, and a man about 30 years old and a woman about 90 years old were hospitalized in moderate condition. Seventeen others, including seven children, sustained mild injuries, according to Channel 12.

MDA Paramedic reports from the scene of a missile strike in central Israel pic.twitter.com/vC2gK1Lhua — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) February 28, 2026

The woman is the first person killed in Israel since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” the joint Israeli-American military action against the Iranian regime that began on Saturday morning.

Two apartment buildings suffered heavy damage in the attack.

A second fatality was reported on Sunday when a woman in her 60s died after suffering from severe shortness of breath while rushing to a safe room, Channel 12 reported.

Magen David Adom teams administered initial medical treatment at the scene before evacuating her to the emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, performing resuscitation efforts during the journey. At the hospital, Ichilov staff continued prolonged efforts to stabilize her condition, but despite intensive treatment she could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and dozens of drones at Israel since fighting began.

A second wave of missile fire early on Saturday morning targeted the northern region and the Jerusalem area. MDA teams conducted searches at several sites and reported no casualties from those strikes.

A third round of alerts on Saturday morning prompted MDA teams to respond to several people injured while rushing to shelters, as well as others suffering from anxiety. No impact sites were reported from that barrage.

MDA urged the public to follow Home Front Command directives.

The IDF said early on Sunday that the National Search and Rescue Unit of the Home Front Command rescued three civilians at an impact site in central Israel. Troops and rescue personnel are conducting extensive searches and extraction operations for individuals trapped beneath rubble.

תיעוד: פעילות כוחות פיקוד העורף במהלך הלילה בזירות הנפילה



כוחות פיקוד העורף, בסדיר ובמילואים, ימשיכו לפעול במאמצי חילוץ והצלה נרחבים בכל הזירות.



מצורף סינק של ראש מטה פיקוד העורף, תת-אלוף אלעד אדרי: https://t.co/ryFwVuMATz pic.twitter.com/VOwfxDuGZx — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 1, 2026

The IDF said it is operating in full coordination with all emergency and rescue services and repeated the call for the public to adhere to Home Front Command safety directives.

Maj. Gen. Shay Kleper, commander of the Home Front Command, said at the scene:

“This is a tragic incident in which a civilian was killed as a result of an Iranian missile strike. We are reviewing the details of the incident. The troops acted swiftly to rescue trapped individuals and continue to operate to save lives. Complex days lie ahead. Your mission—reach the scene quickly and save lives.”

United Hatzalah volunteers, medics, and paramedics remained on site hours after the attack, continuing to provide critical medical and psychological care to residents impacted by the strike. The organization said the missile caused heavy structural damage, destroying homes and displacing dozens of civilians.

Teams have been delivering emergency medical treatment, stabilizing patients, assisting residents down damaged stairwells, and supporting evacuation efforts in structurally compromised buildings. Among those rescued was an elderly wheelchair-bound man who was carefully evacuated and transferred to safety.

United Hatzalah’s Drone Unit deployed to the area to locate injured individuals trapped in rubble and assess unsafe zones. The Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit provided psychological first aid and emotional stabilization to residents experiencing shock and anxiety.

Israel mobilizes 20,000 reservists

Israel’s Home Front Command has called up approximately 20,000 reservists and fielded roughly 65,000 calls to its emergency hotline in a 24-hour period, the IDF said on Sunday.

Commander Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper conducted a situation assessment on Saturday and visited multiple operational theaters alongside Dan District Commander Col. Shani Gerashi, according to an IDF statement.

Regular and reserve Home Front Command forces are deployed nationwide, the military said, adding that written and digital inquiry channels received more than 9,000 additional contacts during the same period.