More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel’s Central Elections Committee bans Arab Labor candidate over anti-Zionist statements

The panel’s decision to bar Ibtisam Mara’ana-Menuhin from the March 23 election now heads to the Supreme Court.

Feb. 17, 2021
Labor Party member Ibtisam Mara'ana-Menuhin attends a party meeting in Tel Aviv on Feb. 2, 2021. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Labor Party member Ibtisam Mara’ana-Menuhin attends a party meeting in Tel Aviv on Feb. 2, 2021. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.

Israel’s Central Election Committee (CEC) voted on Wednesday to ban Labor candidate Ibtisam Mara’ana-Menuhin from vying in the March 23 election over her past anti-Zionist statements.

Mara’ana-Menuhin, a controversial Arab Israeli filmmaker from Jaffa, has faced criticism for her remarks on the Israel Defense Forces and for her public refusal to observe the two-minute siren on Memorial Day—for which she later apologized on social media—and many other anti-Zionist comments. Her nomination to the seventh slot on Labor’s Knesset list sparked a public uproar, prompting petitions to have her disqualified. Under Israel’s Basic Law: The Knesset, a list or candidate can be disqualified to run in elections for denying Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state, inciting racism, or supporting armed struggle, by a hostile state or a terrorist organization, against the state. As stipulated by the law, the CEC’s decision must now be affirmed by the Supreme Court to take effect. This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Israeli Elections
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin