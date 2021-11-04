More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel’s coalition breathes easy as 2021 state budget clears Knesset hurdle

The country’s first state budget since 2018 passed by a one-vote majority • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: “This is a festive day for Israel!”

Nov. 4, 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (left) and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attend a plenum session and a vote on the 2021 state budget at the Knesset, on Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (left) and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attend a plenum session and a vote on the 2021 state budget at the Knesset, on Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

The Israeli government passed the 2021 state budget bill on Thursday—the country’s first budget in more than three years—by a vote of 61-59.

Bogged down by political upheaval and successive election campaigns, Israel has been without an official budget since 2018. Under Israeli law, if a new government does not pass a budget within 100 days, a new general election is triggered. For Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the deadline was Nov. 14, meaning Thursday’s vote marked a significant achievement for the eight-party patchwork coalition.

“This is a festive day for Israel!” Bennett tweeted after the budget was passed. “After years of chaos we have formed a government, defeated the [COVID-19] Delta variant and now, we have passed a state budget. Now we can push ahead full force.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted, “After a long night we passed the 2021 budget in the Knesset. We still have a long day ahead of us and [passing] next year’s budget. We’re here to effect change!”

Addressing parliament ahead of the vote, Bennett said it was “the most important moment since the government was formed.”

The new budget comes “after three and a half years of chaos, failed management and paralysis, years in which the country was a tool in a personal game, years of four election campaigns one after another at a dead end,” he said.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Business and Economy Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin