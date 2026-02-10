Jerusalem brothers charged with spying for Iran

Two brothers in their 20s from the Jerusalem area were indicted on Monday on charges of spying for Iran in exchange for money, according to Hebrew media reports.

Prosecutors allege that one brother, aided by the other, maintained contact with Iranian intelligence handlers and passed along various security-related information while fully aware they were operating on behalf of a hostile foreign power, according to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.

The indictment lists offenses including contact with a foreign agent and transmitting information to an enemy, and the State Attorney’s Office has asked the Jerusalem District Court to keep the pair in custody until the end of legal proceedings.

“This case joins a series of recent incidents demonstrating repeated efforts by hostile terrorist elements to recruit Israeli citizens for missions aimed at harming the security of the State of Israel and its citizens,” according to the statement.