Knesset speaker: Only offer to Iran is unconditional surrender

The only offer extended to Iran was “unconditional surrender,” Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a senior member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, said on Tuesday.

“The only thing proposed to you was unconditional surrender,” Ohana tweeted in Persian at Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s parliament.

تنها چیزی که به شما پیشنهاد شد، تسلیم بی‌قید و شرط بود. https://t.co/NuOskJen25 — Amir Ohana - אמיר אוחנה (@AmirOhana) March 10, 2026

Ohana was responding to a post in which Ghalibaf said that the Islamic Republic was no longer seeking to negotiate a truce with the United States and Israel.

“Absolutely, we are not seeking a ceasefire; we believe we must strike the aggressor in the mouth so that it learns a lesson and never again even thinks of aggressing against our dear Iran,” the speaker tweeted.

“The Zionist regime sees its ignoble existence in perpetuating the cycle of ‘war-negotiation-ceasefire and then war again’ in order to consolidate its domination,” the regime official stated, vowing to “break this cycle.”

U.S. President Donald Trump stressed to reporters over the weekend what he meant by his Friday Truth Social post, in which he said that “there will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender.”

“It’s where they cry uncle, or when they can’t fight any longer and there’s nobody around to cry uncle,” he explained. “That could happen, too, because we’ve wiped out their leadership numerous times already.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that Tehran has no plans to resume negotiations with the Trump administration following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on the regime.

In an interview with PBS’s “News Hour,” Araghchi said the regime had a “very bitter experience” negotiating with Washington, and accused it and Jerusalem of “aggression” that has destabilized the region.