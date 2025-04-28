More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Masa Israel to host world’s largest English Yom Hazikaron ceremony

Thousands are expected to gather on April 29 for the international memorial ceremony to honor fallen Israeli soldiers and terror victims.

Apr. 28, 2025
Adi Nirman
Masa Israel Journey Ceremony
The 16th annual Yom Hazikaron (Memorial Day) Masa Israel Journey ceremony at Yad L’Shiryon in Latrun, Israel, on May 12, 2024. Credit: Courtesy of Masa Israel Journey.

Masa Israel Journey will hold its 17th annual Yom Hazikaron ceremony at the Armored Corps memorial site at Latrun, bringing together more than 4,500 expected attendees in what will be the largest English-language commemoration of its kind, with countless more viewers participating online.

This year’s commemoration of Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars and Victims of Terrorism carries heightened significance in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led onslaught, the ongoing war and increasing global antisemitism.

Under the theme “Together We Remember,” the ceremony will provide a space for collective mourning during this challenging time for Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

The commemoration will feature government representatives, including Israeli Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, alongside Jewish community leaders such as Rebecca Caspi, senior VP at the Jewish Federations of North America Israel, and Yehudah Setton, CEO of the Jewish Agency for Israel.

“On Yom Hazikaron, we come together with deep sadness and a strong sense of responsibility. We remember the brave men and women who gave their lives for the State of Israel. Their memory serves as a moral compass, connecting the past to the future,” said Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, chairman of the Jewish Agency.

The ceremony will honor several fallen individuals, including Capt. Daniel Peretz, a South African-born platoon commander whose body remains in Gaza. The event will also memorialize Sgt. Maj. Ronny Ganizate, a French-born soldier and Masa alumnus who was killed in action in Southern Lebanon on Sept. 10, 2024, leaving behind a wife and young children.

Among others to be remembered is Sgt. Ilan Cohen, an Argentinian soldier and Masa alumnus killed in action in Gaza on May 13, 2024, while participating in an operation that recovered four kidnapped bodies.

The ceremony will also honor Hersh Goldberg-Polin, born in Berkeley, California, who was kidnapped from the Nova Festival on Oct. 7 and later killed in Hamas captivity, with his body recovered on Sept. 1, 2024. His mother Rachel has become one of the most prominent advocates for hostage families.

Brazilian-born Bruna Valeanu, who made aliyah in 2014 and served as a shooting instructor in the Israeli military, will be remembered after being murdered at the Nova Festival on Oct. 7. Fellow Brazilian Hanani Glazer, who became a lone soldier in the Golani Brigade at age 16, will also be commemorated after being killed when terrorists attacked a shelter where he was hiding near Kibbutz Re’im.

Additionally, Ukraine-born Inspector Andrei Poshibai, who served in the Southern Region of the Israeli Police, will be honored for his heroism in rescuing people from the Nova Festival before being killed in a confrontation with terrorists.

Meir Holtz, CEO of Masa Israel Journey, emphasized the importance of the multilingual ceremony: “Yom HaZikaron, our Day of Remembrance, is an essential part of Israel and the Jewish people. Each year, we hold the ceremony in English and other languages, primarily to make this day accessible to Masa fellows in Israel—in a language they understand and with content they can relate to.

“This year, this goal feels more important than ever. The Jewish people are at a pivotal moment, our unity and solidarity are critical. That’s why this year’s ceremony theme is—'Together We Remember’. This ceremony is for us to focus on the heroes, cherish the world they left behind and try to be worthy of their sacrifice. May their memory be a blessing.”

Current Masa fellows will also participate by honoring their personal connections to fallen loved ones, including Capt. Omer Neutra, a soldier still held in Gaza whose childhood friend Abigail will speak at the ceremony, and Capt. Yogev Pazy, killed in action in Gaza in November 2024. He served as an emissary at a U.S. Jewish summer camp where he befriended Sofia, an American now participating in a Masa program in Israel.

The solemn event will conclude with wreaths laid by bereaved families and representatives from the Israeli government, Knesset, and global Jewish organizations, including Keren Hayesod and the Jewish Federations of North America.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Adi Nirman
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin