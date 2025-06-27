More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Mayor forced to remove Israeli flag from Nice city hall

Bowing to a court order, Christian Estrosi instead displays photos of hostages in Gaza and Iran.

Jun. 27, 2025
Yossi Lempkowicz
Then-French Minister of Industry Christian Estrosi, today the mayor of Nice, holds a press conference at E.U. headquarters in Brussels, on May 25, 2010. Photo by Georges Gobet/AFP via Getty Images.
Then-French Minister of Industry Christian Estrosi, today the mayor of Nice, holds a press conference at E.U. headquarters in Brussels, on May 25, 2010. Photo by Georges Gobet/AFP via Getty Images.

Following a decision by the administrative court in Nice, France, Israeli flags have been removed from City Hall.

The city’s mayor, Christian Estrosi, announced that the flags have been replaced by photos of hostages detained by Hamas in Gaza and of two French hostages held in Iran.

The announcement follows a decision by the administrative court, which, after several appeals, ordered the City Hall to remove the flags within five days, citing the principle of neutrality of public services.

The mayor had chosen to display the Israeli flags since the terrorist attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. Opponents of this decision accused him of supporting the Israeli government.

“I have been forced, by a court decision, to remove the Israeli flags from the town hall. I naturally respect and comply with my country’s judicial decision, but I refuse to equate an Islamist terrorist movement [i.e., Hamas] with a humanitarian gesture,” Estrosi wrote on X.

“Since Oct. 7, LFI [the far-left La France Insoumise, or ‘France Unbowed,’ Party] has been multiplying its antisemitic allusions and turning the Israeli flag into a symbol to be torn down,” he said.

On June 16, Laurent Hottiaux, the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes department, asked the mayor to remove the Israeli flag and expressed his opposition to any foreign flag, whatever it may be, at town halls, “in the name of the principle of neutrality in public service.”

Estrosi said he had “made commitments to the people of Nice. I will continue to devote my energy to fighting all forms of antisemitism and anti-Zionism.”

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Anti-Israel Bias Europe Israeli Foreign Policy
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin