More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu: Attack by Iran will draw response it has ‘yet to see’

The Israeli premier said that Gaza would be demilitarized “the easy way or the hard way.”

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton.
(Jan. 28, 2026 / JNS)

Israel will not allow Iran and its proxies to rebuild their strength, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday, warning Tehran that any attack on the Jewish state would provoke a response it has “yet to see.”

Netanyahu made the remarks during a press conference on the return of Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, the last remaining hostage in Gaza, whose remains were recovered by the military on Monday.

Following the return of all 251 captives taken during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, Netanyahu told reporters that the Israel Defense Forces is “focusing on completing the two remaining missions... [of] disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza of weapons and tunnels.”

“I hear even now the statements that we will allow the reconstruction of Gaza before demilitarization. That will not happen. I hear that we will bring Turkish soldiers and Qatari soldiers into Gaza. That will also not happen. I hear that I will allow the establishment of a Palestinian state in Gaza. That has not happened, and it will not happen,” the premier vowed.

Netanyahu said the IDF would maintain security control “over the entire area,” from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, including Gaza.

Since the start of the War of Redemption, sparked by the Oct. 7 attacks nearly 28 months ago, Netanyahu said, “We have achieved great accomplishments together. We have struck Iran and its terror proxies hard.”

Israel will not allow the Iran-led terrorist axis, including Hamas, to rebuild, the premier declared, warning that “if Iran makes the grave mistake of attacking Israel, we will respond with a force that Iran has yet to see.”

“Yesterday, brothers and sisters, we closed a circle together,” Netanyahu said, referring to Gvili’s return. “From here, we continue with strength, determination, and faith, working to ensure—with God’s help—the future and security of the State of Israel for generations.”

Speaking just hours after Gvili’s body was recovered Monday, Netanyahu told Knesset lawmakers that the next phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan would focus on disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Strip, rather than on reconstruction.

The Jewish state is “at the threshold of the next phase: Disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip,” he told parliament, declaring: “The sooner we do so, the sooner we will complete the war’s objectives.”

According to the prime minister, demilitarization “will happen—as our friend Trump said—the easy way or the hard way, but it will happen.”

Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal has rejected demands that his group lay down arms, stating on Dec. 7 that “protecting the resistance project and its weapons is the right of our people to defend themselves.

“The resistance and its weapons are the ummah’s [Islamic nation] honor and pride,” the terrorist leader told an anti-Israel summit in Istanbul, adding, “A thousand statements are not worth a single projectile of iron.”

Iran Hamas Gaza Strip Benjamin Netanyahu Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Sanders compares Israel with Sudan and Russia
The Vermont senator noted that Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, but still said the Jewish state was committing war crimes like Russia and Sudan.
July 10, 2026
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin