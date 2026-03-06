Netanyahu hails ‘historic’ cooperation with US in war against Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited an Israeli Air Force base in the Negev on Thursday, where he praised ongoing military operations against the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon, while highlighting the “historic” cooperation with the United States.

“On the sixth day of ‘Operation Roaring Lion,’ I am here at an Air Force base in southern Israel with the wonderful pilots of ours and of the United States, and the dedicated ground crews. The cooperation is historic, between the U.S. military and the IDF, and between the Israeli Air Force and the U.S. Air Force,” said Netanyahu.

“We continue to strike targets of the terror regime in Iran, along with terrorist elements in Lebanon. The achievements are great, but much work lies ahead.

“I would like to again thank my friend President Trump for the cooperation between us, and between Israel and the United States,” added Netanyahu. “Together we will move forward, and together we will achieve our goals, with God’s help.”