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‘Nothing more beautiful': Israeli hospital performs its first-ever Caesarean amid sirens

“Amid the noise of war in recent days, there is nothing more beautiful and victorious than bringing new life into the world.”

Mar. 1, 2026
JNS Staff

‘Nothing more beautiful': Israeli hospital performs its first-ever Caesarean amid sirens

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Rabin Medical Center's first Cesarean Section while a siren is on, Feb. 28, 2026. Photo: Rabin Medical Center Spokesperson
Rabin Medical Center’s first Cesarean Section while a siren is on, Feb. 28, 2026. Photo: Rabin Medical Center Spokesperson

Rabin Medical Center in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikvah performed its first-ever Caesarean section on Sunday, while an air raid siren sounded.

“This image, documenting our first Caesarean section under alarms, tells the story of our hospital during these days,” Osnat Walfisch, director of the Women’s Hospital at Clalit’s Rabin Medical Center, said in a statement issued with an accompanying picture.

“True, these are not the physical conditions we are accustomed to and wish to provide, but there is one thing we will never compromise on: the quality of care and our medical professionalism. Amid the noise of war in recent days, there is nothing more beautiful and victorious than bringing new life into the world. This is the answer to our enemies,” she said.

On Feb. 28, the Israeli Health Ministry issued a series of guidelines to the health system, requiring hospitals to carry out early discharge of patients to maintain the ability to absorb casualties.

In addition, the hospitals have been given instructions regarding ambulatory and semi-urgent elective activity. The core directive is that such activity not be permitted if it’s not at least semi-urgent.

The guidelines include prioritizing the implementation of the following treatments and services: surgery and oncological treatments; in vitro fertilization; terminations of pregnancy; imaging tests for urgent oncological cases; and catheterization for semi-urgent cases and intraocular injections.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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