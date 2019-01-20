More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Palestinian Authority spends six times more on terrorists than on own population

While the P.A. spent NIS 550 million ($150 million) of its budget a year to incentivize and reward terrorists, it spends only NIS 90 million ($24 million) to support residents in need.

Jan. 20, 2019
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting with members of the Fatah Central Committee in Ramallah on Jan. 14, 2018. Photo by Flash90.
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting with members of the Fatah Central Committee in Ramallah on Jan. 14, 2018. Photo by Flash90.

In its 2017 budget, the Palestinian Authority allocated NIS 550 million ($150 million) to pay salaries to terrorist prisoners and released terrorist prisoners.

The salaries paid to these recipients, among them murderers, ranged from NIS 1,400 ($378) per month to NIS 12,000 ($3,250) per month. The beneficiaries of these payments are no more than a few tens of thousands of Palestinians.

In contrast, the P.A. spent only NIS 605 million (nearly $165 million) to provide financial assistance to needy Palestinian families. According to the P.A. budget, the 118,000 needy families received payments ranging between 750 shekels (about $200) to 1,800 shekels (about $490) per quarter.

Of the NIS 605 million expenditure, NIS 515 million ($140 million) was funded by the international community (NIS 165 million, or $45 million, by the European Union and NIS 350 million, or $95 million, by the World Bank). As such, the P.A. contributed only 90 million shekels of the NIS 604 million expenditure.

In other words, while the P.A. spent NIS 550 million of its budget a year to incentivize and reward terrorists, it spends only NIS 90 million ($24 million) to support its residents in need. In comparison, the amount it spent on the needy equals only 16 percent of the amount the P.A. prefers to spend on rewards for terror and murder.

The P.A.’s policy and practice of paying financial rewards to terrorists prisoners, released prisoners and the families of so-called “martyrs,” including the families of suicide bombers, and the wounded have been the subject of widespread international condemnation. This policy, dubbed “pay to slay,” was also the subject of 2018 legislation in the United States, Israel and the Netherlands.

While the U.S. and Dutch legislation limits their countries’ annual aid to the Palestinian Authority, the Israeli legislation requires the Minister of Defense to compile an annual report of the P.A.’s payments in the previous year and then present the report to Israel’s Security cabinet.

Once the report is approved, the Israeli government will deduct the amount the P.A. spent to incentivize and reward terrorists from the taxes Israel collects and transfers to the P.A. The first such report should be submitted in the coming days.

Since its creation, the P.A. has wasted billions of shekels on its terror rewards, while abusing the goodwill of the international community to fund the humanitarian requirements of the its needy residents.

Business and Economy European Union Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard