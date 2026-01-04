Palestinian sentenced to life for 2024 murder of Shoah survivor

The Tel Aviv District Court on Sunday sentenced a Palestinian terrorist to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of 83-year-old Ludmila Lipovsky outside her nursing home in the central city of Herzliya on Dec. 27, 2024.

Ibrahim Shalhob, from the Palestinian terrorist hotspot of Tulkarem in Samaria, stabbed his victim in the upper body approximately 11 times while exclaiming “Allahu Akbar,” the ruling stated.

Lipovsky, a Holocaust survivor, was evacuated in critical condition to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds. Armed guards from the Israel Postal Company’s Brink’s courier unit shot Shalhob, who was subsequently arrested by police.

Lipovsky’s family was awarded 258,000 shekels ($81,000) in damages, the most allowed, according to a report by the Ynet Hebrew outlet.

The terrorist had previously served jail time under administrative detention three times, most recently from June 2023 to June 2024.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said that Shalhob was also a past informant, who was involved in “thwarting terrorist infrastructures in Judea and Samaria, was exposed and transferred for rehabilitation in Israel.”