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News   Israel News

Podcast: Do the polls still have a pulse?

Tune in to Tipping Point’s latest election edition, in which veteran pollster Professor Camil Fuchs shares his experiences surveying Israelis over decades of elections (01:43) and takes us back to the “too close to call” vote of 1996. (03:00)

Feb. 4, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the funeral of former Israeli minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs Moshe Arens at Savyon Cemetery, on Jan. 8, 2019. Photo by Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the funeral of former Israeli minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs Moshe Arens at Savyon Cemetery, on Jan. 8, 2019. Photo by Flash90.

Tune in to Tipping Point’s latest election edition, in which veteran pollster Professor Camil Fuchs shares his experiences surveying Israelis over decades of elections (01:43) and takes us back to the “too close to call” vote of 1996. (03:00)

We also drill down into opinion poll methodology and examine whether polls in Israel are biased (05:47), how have they changed over the years, and if they are impacted by social media. (08:08)

Also on this episode:

How do exit polls work (10:19) and do Israelis lie to pollsters? (11:07)

Do polls give a good read of reality or actually determine it? (12:50)

We ask which party will be trending ahead of these elections (15:02) and Fuchs explains why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still has the best chances to form the next government, even if indicted. (16:05)

Did Benny Gantz’s popularity surge too early in the campaign? (19:01) Can he sway voters to move from one block to another? (20:44) And are we witnessing the demise of the Labor Party? (22:10)

Before wrapping up, we try to understand exactly when on April 9 we will get a reliable indication of the winners (26:59) and what does Fuchs plan to do on April 10. (28:42)

Israeli Elections
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