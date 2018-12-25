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News   Israel News

Podcast: Ready, set, vote!

With early elections in Israel set for April 9, 2019, Tipping Point hosted political analyst Professor Abraham Diskin for an in-depth conversation about what may be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s last campaign.

Dec. 25, 2018
Israel Defense Forces’ Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive to a press conference at the Kirya government headquarters in Tel Aviv on Dec. 4, 2018. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Israel Defense Forces’ Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive to a press conference at the Kirya government headquarters in Tel Aviv on Dec. 4, 2018. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.

With early elections in Israel set for April 9, 2019, Tipping Point hosted political analyst Professor Abraham Diskin for an in-depth conversation about what may be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s last campaign.

How would a possible indictment against the prime minister impact results? (03:02) Which party will pivot in the upcoming elections? (07:17) Will the political stars be able to meet the high threshold needed to enter the Knesset (09:25), and how does this threshold actually harm the larger parties, contrary to popular belief (12:28)?

Also on this podcast: Can Benny Gantz be Israel’s next prime minister (13:54), and what are the four major issues of this campaign (14:54)? Examine whether a publication of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan may help or hinder Netanyahu’s chances of winning (17:07), and whether the premier is entering this election campaign at a disadvantage security wise (19:44).

Before we wrap up, Diskin provides his bets for the elections results and the key figures involved (26:05), as well as discusses one of the most fascinating elections in the country’s history and guessing whether the current campaign can overshadow it (32:03).

Israeli Elections
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