Israel Police deny conservative news channel’s claim that it is under investigation

The Israel Police on Monday denied a report by Channel 14 that it was the target of an investigation. The report sparked accusations from right-wing pundits and politicians that a politically motivated judicial system was out to close the country’s one conservative news station ahead of the Oct. 27 elections.

“Contrary to publications in recent days, no criminal investigation or investigation is carried out in the case of any media outlet. The publications are unfounded and mislead the public,” police said on Monday in an official statement.

However, Channel 14 analysts noted that the statement referred only to a “media outlet,” leaving open the possibility that individual employees at the station were under investigation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referenced the report during testimony in his ongoing corruption trial on Tuesday, saying from the witness stand that “this is a scandal and an attempt to silence a democratic channel.”

On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz tweeted: “The report that the Israel Police will launch an investigation against Channel 14 over content aired is extremely serious, and it must be opposed with all force. It cannot be that right-wing individuals will be persecuted in the year 2026 because of their opinions.”

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi accused the political left of being “the most dangerous fascists” though they always “cry out for democracy.” The Israeli people were sovereign and would continue to watch Channel 14, he said.