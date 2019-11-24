More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Poll: 64 percent of Israelis say Netanyahu indictment won’t affect their vote

“Israel Hayom” survey predicts Likud would win 33 mandates in the new elections compared to Blue and White’s 34, while Yisrael Beiteinu is expected to fall from its current nine Knesset seats to seven.

Nov. 24, 2019
Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu show their support outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, following the announcement by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit that the premier will stand trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Nov. 23, 2019. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu show their support outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, following the announcement by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit that the premier will stand trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Nov. 23, 2019. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

Ahead of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s decision to indict Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges, some 64 percent of Israelis said the decision would not affect how they vote if a third general election is called, according to a poll commissioned by Israel Hayom.

Eighteen percent of respondents said that if Netanyahu faces criminal charges they would not vote for Likud, while four percent said they would definitely vote for Likud if the prime minister was indicted.

The poll, held just before Mandelblit made his announcement, was conducted by the Maagar Mochot polling institute among 500 respondents comprising a representative sample of Israelis 18 and over. The statistical margin of error is 4.3 percentage points.

Among Likud voters, nine percent said that if Netanyahu was indicted they would not vote for the Likud. Thirteen percent said the decision would encourage them to vote for Likud once again, and 17 percent had yet to form an opinion.

Most of the respondents who said that the indictment would prevent them from voting for Netanyahu identified as left-wing.

This means that while about 10 percent of Likud voters may change their vote following Mandelblit’s decision, Netanyahu still has some reason for optimism.

With respect to the political blocs, the gap between the right and the left has narrowed: The poll predicted that the right will secure 56 Knesset seats should a third election be called, and the center-left bloc, including the Joint Arab List, 57 seats.

Likud would win 33 mandates, Blue and White 34 and Yisrael Beiteinu would fall from its current nine seats to seven.

Asked who they believe is most suited to serve as prime minister, 44 percent of the respondents chose Netanyahu and 37 percent named Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

However, 34 percent said they blame Netanyahu for the fact the efforts to form a new government have failed. Some 31 percent said Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman, who refused to endorse either Likud or Blue and White, was at fault; only 4 percent said Gantz was to blame. Nine percent said they believe Yesh Atid leader and Blue and White co-founder Yair Lapid prevented Gantz from moving ahead in the coalition talks, while two percent blamed ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism, and 20 percent had no opinion on the matter. This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Israeli Elections Benjamin Netanyahu Politics and Knesset Legal Affairs
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin