More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

High Court overturns ban on Arab politician’s Knesset bid

Israel’s High Court of Justice votes 5-4 to overturn Central Elections Committee’s ruling to bar Balad candidate Heba Yazbak from March elections • Right-wing MKs say court ruling “rewards supporters of terrorism.”

Feb. 10, 2020
Joint Arab List Party member Heba Yazbak during the Central Elections Committee discussion of requests to disqualify her from running in Israel's upcoming elections, at the Knesset, on Jan. 29, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Joint Arab List Party member Heba Yazbak during the Central Elections Committee discussion of requests to disqualify her from running in Israel’s upcoming elections, at the Knesset, on Jan. 29, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Israel’s top court on Sunday struck down a decision to disqualify an Arab politician from running in next month’s parliamentary election.

The High Court of Justice voted 5-4 to overturn the Central Elections Committee’s ruling to bar Heba Yazbak, a lawmaker from the Balad Party, which is part of the Joint Arab List faction, saying there was no legal basis for her disqualification.

The committee voted 28-7 last month to bar Yazbak following a series of social media posts in which she lauded terrorists, including Hezbollah and Palestine Liberation Front member Samir Kuntar, who led the 1979 Nahariya terror attack in which four Israelis were killed.

Adalah, a legal advocacy group for Israel’s Arab minority, said in response to the decision that Yazbak’s disqualification had “one sole purpose: to delegitimize and demonize the political representation of Palestinian citizens of Israel.”

The Likud denounced the court’s ruling as “disgraceful,” saying that it would be playing into the hands of the Blue and White Party, which would need the Joint Arab List’s support to form a coalition should Blue and White leader Benny Gantz defeat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 2.

“Anyone who wants Heba Yazbak in the opposition and not in government must vote only for Likud,” the ruling party said in a statement.

Former Justice Minister Knesset member Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) lamented that “the High Court of Justice said a terrorist supporter was eligible” for a Knesset bid.

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman said in response to the ruling that “this is a very unfortunate decision by the High Court of Justice. Yazbak and her ilk should be MPs in Ramallah not in the Israeli Knesset. The fact that the court overturned the Election Committee’s decision is a reward for the supporters of terrorism. Yisrael Beiteinu will never cooperate with the Joint Arab List, and we recommend Netanyahu and Gantz not do so, either.”

Knesset member Tamar Zandberg of the Labor-Gesher-Meretz alliance lauded the court’s ruling.

“I call on the right to accept the ruling and refrain from the standard incitement against the judiciary. The court’s ruling stems from legal considerations, not political ones,” she said.

Yazbak welcomed the court’s decision, saying that her disqualification had been “populist political persecution” with “no legal evidence.”

“This was not a personal disqualification request, but a move that was part of the ongoing persecution and delegitimization [of Arab MKs]. The Election Commission’s decision to disqualify me was a political move by a political committee, in which the parties competed in lambasting me and other Joint Arab List lawmakers.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Israeli Elections Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard