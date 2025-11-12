Sa’ar: Iran attempted to assassinate multiple Israeli diplomats

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Tuesday that the country’s security services are “constantly” working to foil ongoing Iranian plots aimed at its diplomats worldwide.

“It was recently reported that Iran attempted to assassinate the Israeli ambassador in Mexico—it’s not the only place they tried to do it,” Sa’ar said, speaking at the opening of Israel’s embassy in Tallinn, Estonia.

“From here, I want to send a message that will be heard from Tallinn to Tehran: Iran constantly targets Israel’s embassies, ambassadors and diplomats. We will not be deterred,” he added.

“On the contrary,” the top diplomat continued, “we will continue to expand Israel’s relations around the world.” He noted that the diplomatic mission in Estonia is the third new embassy he has opened this year.

“We will continue to strengthen Israel’s relations with the nations around the world,” said Sa’ar.

Hasan Izadi, a member of Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, planned to assassinate Einat Kranz Neiger, Israel’s envoy to Mexico, a U.S. official and Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry told JNS last week.

“The plot was contained and does not pose a current threat,” said the U.S. official, who spoke anonymously. “This is just the latest in a long history of Iran’s global lethal targeting of diplomats, journalists, dissidents and anyone who disagrees with them.”

Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry told JNS that “we thank the security and law enforcement services in Mexico for thwarting a terrorist network directed by Iran that sought to attack Israel’s ambassador in Mexico.”