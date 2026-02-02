More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Tesla to begin autonomous driving trial in Israel

Integrating smart autonomous systems on roads is another step toward reducing accidents, Transport Minister Miri Regev said.

Feb. 2, 2026
Nitzan Cohen
Netanyahu Tesla Musk
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, tour a Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif., with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Sept. 18, 2023. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.

Israel’s Transport Ministry approved Tesla on Sunday to participate in a trial in which the company’s vehicles will drive on roads with supervised autonomous driving systems. That is, driving with autonomous systems while the driver sits in the driver’s seat and can take control at any time.

“The trial represents a significant part of Minister Miri Regev’s work plan to strengthen Israel’s position at the forefront of development, testing and implementation of advanced vehicle technologies and to turn it into an international center for smart and autonomous vehicle development and testing,” the ministry said.

A professional discussion at the Transport Ministry, led by the ministry’s director general, Moshe Ben Zaken, included Tesla Israel CEO Itay Raved and officials from the Vehicle Division and the Israel Tax Authority.

Minister of Transport and Road Safety Regev said, “The State of Israel leads in innovation with giant steps. Promoting trials in advanced vehicle technologies is part of the policy I am leading, creating an advanced ecosystem and smart regulation that enable innovation, safety and growth.

“Integrating smart autonomous systems on roads, under supervision and control, is another step toward strengthening road safety and reducing accidents caused by human factors,” Regev continued.

Ben Zaken said, “The Ministry of Transport is working to adapt regulations and remove barriers in a rapidly changing vehicle world. Israel currently serves as a preferred testing and development arena for advanced vehicle technologies for leading global vehicle manufacturers, and we are committed to enabling responsible innovation, economically and in terms of safety, for the benefit of the public and the economy.”

The Ministry of Transport said that “promoting advanced regulation and removing barriers to the use of smart autonomous systems is expected to contribute significantly to increasing road safety, reducing road accidents and continuing to establish Israel as a global leader in smart transportation.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Business and Economy
Nitzan Cohen
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin