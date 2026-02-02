Tesla to begin autonomous driving trial in Israel

Israel’s Transport Ministry approved Tesla on Sunday to participate in a trial in which the company’s vehicles will drive on roads with supervised autonomous driving systems. That is, driving with autonomous systems while the driver sits in the driver’s seat and can take control at any time.

“The trial represents a significant part of Minister Miri Regev’s work plan to strengthen Israel’s position at the forefront of development, testing and implementation of advanced vehicle technologies and to turn it into an international center for smart and autonomous vehicle development and testing,” the ministry said.

A professional discussion at the Transport Ministry, led by the ministry’s director general, Moshe Ben Zaken, included Tesla Israel CEO Itay Raved and officials from the Vehicle Division and the Israel Tax Authority.

Minister of Transport and Road Safety Regev said, “The State of Israel leads in innovation with giant steps. Promoting trials in advanced vehicle technologies is part of the policy I am leading, creating an advanced ecosystem and smart regulation that enable innovation, safety and growth.

“Integrating smart autonomous systems on roads, under supervision and control, is another step toward strengthening road safety and reducing accidents caused by human factors,” Regev continued.

Ben Zaken said, “The Ministry of Transport is working to adapt regulations and remove barriers in a rapidly changing vehicle world. Israel currently serves as a preferred testing and development arena for advanced vehicle technologies for leading global vehicle manufacturers, and we are committed to enabling responsible innovation, economically and in terms of safety, for the benefit of the public and the economy.”

The Ministry of Transport said that “promoting advanced regulation and removing barriers to the use of smart autonomous systems is expected to contribute significantly to increasing road safety, reducing road accidents and continuing to establish Israel as a global leader in smart transportation.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.