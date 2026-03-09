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News   Israel News

One killed, two wounded by Iranian missile barrage

Emergency crews continue to search several impact sites.

Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff

One killed, two wounded by Iranian missile barrage

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Emergency responders at a missile impact site in central Israel on March 9, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of United Hatzalah spokesperson’s office.
Emergency responders at a missile impact site in central Israel on March 9, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of United Hatzalah spokesperson’s office.

One person was killed and two suffered severe wounds on Monday from Iranian missile fire that hit six sites in central Israel as air raid sirens alerted residents across the country throughout the day.

One man was killed and another critically wounded at a construction site in Yehud. A third man was seriously wounded in Or Yehuda.

Another rocket was fired a half hour later but no injuries were reported.

Sirens sounds again around 5:00 p.m. This time Hezbollah fired rockets from Lebanon. The launches were intercepted by Israel’s anti-missile systems.

Reports initially spoke of four lightly injured and treated by first responders, but later in the evening Shamir Medical Center said it was treating five people injured from rocket fragments from the city of Ramle.

The IDF released video showing the destruction of the launcher from which the shooting was carried out within minutes of the missile strike.

The IDF also reported late Monday afternoon that the Israeli Air Force completed a wave of attacks on dozens of Iranian regime targets, among them the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters responsible for unmanned aerial vehicles.

“The combined effort to further degrade the regime’s firing capabilities and defense capabilities continues at these moment, alongside the continued expansion of strikes on the ballistic-missile production infrastructure throughout Iran,” the IDF said in a statement.

Iranian missile attacks on the Jewish state have killed 14 people and injured more than 2,000 since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” the Israeli-U.S. military action against the Iranian regime.

Six were injured, one seriously, in an Iranian ballistic missile attack targeting Israel’s densely populated central region on Sunday afternoon.

Magen David Adom treated the casualties, including a man his 40s in serious condition, a 25-year-old man in moderate condition and others with minor wounds.

In a separate incident, two people were injured, including one seriously, when a truck driver collided with a car on Route 5, the Trans-Samaria Highway, during a missile attack, Magen David Adom reported.

Israel Police reiterated in a statement that when an air-raid siren sounds, the public should follow the IDF Home Front Command’s instructions, including driving “vehicles safely to the side of the road.”

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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