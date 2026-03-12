Two injured as Hezbollah pummels Israel in largest barrage of war

Hezbollah terrorists overnight on Wednesday launched their largest barrage of missiles and drones at Israel since the start of the current war, in what Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said was a combined attack from Lebanon and Iran.

Hezbollah fired approximately 200 projectiles at the Jewish state as part of what it dubbed “Operation Al-‘Asf al-Ma‘kul” (“The Eaten Chaff” or “Devoured Straw”), a Quranic reference that refers to the enemy being utterly defeated or destroyed. Around 120 missiles and drones crossed into Israel, Ynet reported.

Video circulating from Northern Israel tonight. pic.twitter.com/CGuTPweCUa — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 11, 2026

According to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency response organization, two people sustained light injuries when they were struck by “flying objects” during an attack on the north.

The casualties—a woman in her 30s with a head injury and a man in his 50s with a hand wound—were evacuated to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, MDA said. In addition, several people were treated for minor injuries sustained while running for shelter.

The Hefer Valley Regional Council, which administers a group of communities along Israel’s central coastal plain, said a rocket from Lebanon directly struck the yard of a home in the area, “severely” damaging the house. No injuries were reported.

Air-raid sirens sounded throughout the night in central Israel, warning of ballistic missiles fired by Iran. The IRGC, in a statement carried by Iran’s state-run Tasnim News Agency, confirmed the attacks were a carried out in cooperation with Hezbollah.

“A joint and coordinated operation ... designed as a continuous barrage of fire over a five-hour period, was carried out as part of the 40th wave of ‘Operation True Promise 4,” went the IRGC statement, which claimed that the missile and drone assault targeted more than 50 sites across Israel.

“Hezbollah has declared an escalation, in what it refers to as Al-‘Asf al-Ma‘kul,” Israel Defense Forces Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, the head of the Arab Media Branch in the Spokesperson’s Unit, said late Wednesday evening.

The terrorist group attacked “without considering the deadly consequences of the grave sin they committed,” Waweya said.

Despite large-scale Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in the southern Beirut suburbs of Dahiyeh, the terrorist group continues its “crimes against the Lebanese people,” the IDF spokeswoman said.

“Not only has it turned civilians’ homes into rocket warehouses and human shields with cold blood, but its rockets are also falling on the heads of the Lebanese themselves,” said Waweya, in an apparent reference to some 80 Hezbollah rockets and UAVs that fell short inside Lebanon.

Waweya said that the IAF strikes in Dahiyeh were aimed at uprooting the “Iranian killing machine that the organization has planted within the heart of the civilian population,” and accused Hezbollah of being ready to sacrifice Beirut for the “agenda of the mullah regime.

“Full responsibility lies with those who enslave this state to external illusions,” she declared.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and UAVs at Israel on the morning of March 2, in retaliation for Israel’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He was killed in the opening shot of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, ceasefire deal, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah, and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Lebanon to halt cross-border fire.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday evening that the military was seeing attempts by Hezbollah to “increase its rocket fire toward the communities of the north while expanding the range of its attacks” to central Israel and beyond.

“Hezbollah is suffering heavy blows. We are deepening the damage to its capabilities with each passing day and increasing the pressure on it. The fire it is carrying out in order to harm Israeli civilians is a clear response to this,” said Defrin.