More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

US envoy to Israel: Palestinian state not reward for terrorism

“We are devoting most of our energy, from the president through the entire foreign policy team,” to make a hostage deal happen, Jacob Lew said.

Sep. 6, 2024
Rachel Goldstein
U.S. Ambassador Jacob J. Lew speaks at a rally at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv calling for the release of Israelis held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Jan. 13, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
U.S. Ambassador Jacob J. Lew speaks at a rally at “Hostage Square” in Tel Aviv calling for the release of Israelis held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Jan. 13, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.

American Ambassador to Israel Jacob Lew gave an intricate interview at the Institute for National Security Studies online conference on Thursday, discussing a broad spectrum of topics, including hostage negotiations, the U.S. arms shipment delay, Israel-U.S. ties, Saudi Arabia and regional normalization efforts.

Lew emphasized the need for flexibility in talks with Hamas, firmly rejected the notion that a two-state solution would reward terrorism, and provided insights into the ongoing hostage deal talks and the complexities of achieving regional normalization.

When asked whether it was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who needed to show more flexibility to secure a deal, Lew diplomatically responded, “In any negotiation, everyone needs to be flexible.”

Explaining how the two-state solution would not be a “trophy” for Palestinian terrorism, Lew explained that while Hamas ostensibly advocates for two states, its true stance is fundamentally opposed to the existence of a Jewish state. As such, “a long-term vision of how two people can live together and for there to be a democratic Jewish state of Israel” would be a “defeat for Iran and Hamas,” and therefore “not a reward for October 7, but punishment.”

Looking to the future after a Gaza deal, he added, “From there, within the remaining time constraints, we try to achieve normalization.” Nevertheless, he said it would not be an easy process as “Saudi Arabia made it clear it was not prepared to go through normalization on the exact same terms as the Abraham Accords.”

Regarding potential direct negotiations with Hamas for the release of Israeli-American dual citizen hostages, Lew assured that the administration was still pursuing “Plan A,” which includes Israel in the process. “We are devoting most of our energy, from the president through the entire foreign policy team, myself included, 24/7 efforts to make it happen,” the ambassador emphasized.

Despite the recent murder of six hostages in captivity, Lew claimed that “progress continued to be made” and that “conversations at very senior levels between Israel and the mediators continued.”

The Philadelphi Corridor

Addressing the issue of the Philadelphi Corridor along Gaza’s border with Egypt, Lew said, “Phase 1 never called for the complete withdrawal of IDF from Gaza. There’s no mention of the Philadelphi Corridor in the document. It wasn’t even an issue when the framework was drafted.”

On the topic of the U.S. weapons shipment delays to Israel, Lew said, “There was one shipment that was put on hold because we have different views on the appropriate use of one weapons system. There was never an embargo. The day that shipment was held, aircraft delivered munition to Israel.”

He added, “Friends can have different views about the use of a 2,000-pound bomb. It was blown way out of proportion.”

Lew praised Israel for adjusting its plans for Rafah after the U.S. expressed concerns about civilian casualties. “IDF rethought its battle plan and went about the plan in Rafah in a very different way. That demonstrates the strength of the relationship.”

When asked about the relationship between Netanyahu and President Joe Biden, Lew emphasized the importance of trust and open communication.

“It is always the case that when leaders know each other, understand each other and trust each other, it makes easy things and difficult things possible. Things that undermine trust create friction. There has to be an ongoing and tight relationship between the people, government and leaders of Israel and the U.S.

“Relationships with trust require constant nurturing. If your closest friends don’t ask the hardest questions, then they’re not really your closest friends,” the ambassador said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip U.S.-Israel Relations Defense and Security U.S. Politics
Rachel Goldstein
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin